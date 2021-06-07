Bucks Drop Game One to Brooklyn

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

Prior to Saturday night, the tension leading to the playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets had the feel of a heavyweight boxing match. Game one of the Eastern Conference semifinal series had all of the drama and spectacle of a prize fight, setting the tone for the games to follow.

It took all of 43 seconds for the game to create a buzz online. In that time, just two possessions, Brooklyn guard James Harden re-aggravated a hamstring injury that sidelined him for much of the final weeks of the Nets’ season and was forced to leave the game. It was a major blow to Brooklyn, and depending on the results of an MRI that Harden reportedly left the arena immediately to get, could impact the entire playoff series drastically. While the star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden only played seven games together this regular season, losing one of the top scorers in the league could be a vulnerability for the Nets going forward.

Back on the court, the pace was frenzied throughout much of the first half. While Brooklyn spread their offense out on the floor, the Bucks were able to attack the paint, scoring much of their first-half points close to the basket. The lead was traded back and forth, and Milwaukee pulled within two points at halftime thanks to a reviewed foul on Brook Lopez and free throw with 0.1 seconds remaining. Lopez stepped up for Milwaukee, racking up 19 points against his former team.

The second half was a very different story. Brooklyn adapted to the Bucks’ points inside and were able to maintain a stronger defensive presence, limiting Milwaukee to 23 points each in both the third and fourth quarters. Milwaukee also went cold from behind the three-point line, making just six of 30 attempts from deep. The Nets, however, couldn’t miss when they needed a three-pointer. Forward Joe Harris made five of nine shots from behind the line, making up the majority of his 19-point contribution.

While a 115-107 loss in the first game of the series may be discouraging for Bucks fans, game two on Monday night may be a very different story. The potential loss of James Harden for the series will bear the majority of Brooklyn’s offensive load on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and while Giannis Antetokounmpo quietly racked up 34 points on Saturday night, he has yet to truly have a breakout game this postseason. Getting into the rhythm of a playoff series also benefits the Bucks, who showed a similar amount of rust in the first game of their series with the Miami Heat after a week off. The Nets are a different animal altogether, but a team that Milwaukee has proven that they can beat.

You can catch game two of the Bucks vs. Nets playoff series on Monday night with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. on TNT. Fans came out in droves to the Deer District Saturday, and are welcomed to do so again on Monday night. Find more information and safety protocols for game-watching downtown at the Deer District website.