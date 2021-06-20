Bucks Eliminate Brooklyn in Overtime Thriller

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

It may have taken an extra five minutes of playing time, but the Milwaukee Bucks were able to grind out a game seven win against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in a game full of tense moments.

Coming into the game, the Bucks had not won in Brooklyn all season, including two embarrassing losses to start the playoff series, and a heartbreaking game five that seemed to slip right out of Milwaukee’s hands. Fortunately, the team was able to shake the mental aspect of playing at Barclays Center, winning 115-111 in overtime.

The Bucks very much looked like the team that was able to hold court in Milwaukee on Thursday night, making smart plays early and trading baskets with Brooklyn. Lead changes went back and forth in the first half, with the Nets ultimately pulling away slightly to a six-point lead at halftime. The nerves in a game of this magnitude were definitely there for some players, with careless giveaways on offense, and a pair of airballed free throws from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has had his fair share of struggles at the line this season.

On the other side, Kevin Durant did what only he can do at times, taking over the offense for Brooklyn. Durant looked unstoppable, and ultimately racked up 48 points, an NBA record for a player in a game seven. Giannis put up 40 points for Milwaukee, as well, but it would take contributions from all over the floor when the game, series and season were on the line.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

With 2:45 left to play in the fourth quarter, clutch baskets from Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo tied the game up, erasing a five-point lead that Brooklyn had pulled away with temporarily. For every big shot from Milwaukee, the Nets had an answer, and it most likely involved Durant. A couple of fouls from James Harden sent the Bucks to the line in the last minute of regulation, leaving the Bucks to ultimately take a lead at the line with eight seconds left to play.

Again, the magnitude of the game took over, and Brook Lopez let the shot clock expire with 6.1 seconds remaining on the clock. The writing was on the wall, and every Milwaukee player and fan knew where the ball was going as time expired. Kevin Durant hit a big shot that would have sent Brooklyn home victorious with 1.6 seconds left, but his toe was on the three-point line, meaning that it was only a two-pointer. A game seven in the NBA playoffs would go to overtime for the first time in 15 years.

Overtime was as tense as could be, and began with a Brooklyn basket and a Khris Middleton miss. There was at least a feeling that Milwaukee would once again let the game slip away from them, but a streak of tough defensive play left the margin to two points until Antetokounmpo tied the game up with 1:12 left on the clock. While Brook Lopez’s mistake might have contributed to the game going to overtime, a huge block on Kevin Durant’s layup attempt in the final minute swung momentum in Milwaukee’s favor. A mid-range shot from Middleton would be the difference maker, putting the Bucks ahead with 40.7 seconds to go. Durant would miss a pair of shots in the most tense 40 seconds of the year, including an airballed 24-footer with time nearly expiring. The moment was baffling, but the Bucks persevered to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs after going down 2-0 to start the series.

Milwaukee now awaits the winner of another game seven, in the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. In the event that Atlanta were to win, Milwaukee would have home court advantage and host games one and two of the series. Game one is set for Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., airing nationally on TNT.

As featured on TV many times Saturday night, the Deer District once again looked like a concert, with thousands flooding downtown Milwaukee to cheer on the Bucks. Whether home or away, Bucks fans are encouraged to gather at the Deer District to watch the Eastern Conference finals, and you can find details on the Deer District website.