Bucks Giveaways Include Giannis, Bango Bobbleheads

The Milwaukee Bucks announced 14 giveaways for their 2019-2020 season, which begins on Saturday, Oct. 26 against the Miami Heat.

The first giveaway of the season at the home opener will be a “Fear the Deer” rally towel. Other notable giveaways include a Robin and Brook Lopez youth jersey, Bucks scarf, camo beanie and a “Giannis Mean Mug Gnome.”

Some giveaways are for all fans, while others are just for the first 5,000 or 10,000 fans.

Three hats will also be given away, courtesy of the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap series. The hats were designed by Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a to-be-announced current Bucks player and local college student, according to the Bucks.

You can also get “Coach Buds,” or Mike Budenholzer ear buds, on Saturday, Dec. 28.

You can go here to see all of the giveaways.

A calendar of all of the giveaways is below: