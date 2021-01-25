Bucks Week Ahead: Frequent Flyer Miles

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

The early part of last week was rough for the Milwaukee Bucks. With a new addition of James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets snuck out a two-point win on Monday night. Wednesday night saw the team return home, losing again on national television to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. That game felt particularly tense, as a preview of round two in Los Angeles later this season, and possibly in the NBA finals. It wasn’t a great look for the team, particularly Giannis Antetokoumpo, who led the way offensively for Milwaukee in both games.

Friday’s game with Washington was postponed due to the Wizards’ ongoing issues with the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Bucks were gifted an extended stay at home leading to Sunday night’s contest with the Atlanta Hawks. While the final score line won’t reflect it, the Bucks led by as much as 24 points at one point, ultimately winning 129-115. Sunday’s game featured extended use of Milwaukee’s bench, with Bobby Portis contributing a season high 21 points, second behind only Giannis in scoring.

Two close losses followed by a change in schedule can throw an NBA team in the middle of their season out of their routine. Fortunately, the COVID-19 related issues were at home, as opposed to being in limbo on the road. The Bucks will be making good use of their travel gear this week, though. Here’s what’s in store.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Toronto (6:30 p.m., game played in Tampa, Fox Sports Wisconsin)

Prior to the emergence of the Brooklyn Nets, and the added firepower in Philadelphia, Boston and Indiana, the Toronto Raptors were looking like a perennial rival for the Bucks in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors’ big three consists of Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet, who was particularly a thorn in the Bucks’ side in their 2019 playoff series. A losing streak to start the season, and recent injuries to Lowry and Siakam haven’t made things easier for Toronto, but the Bucks will need to come out strong on Wednesday to get back into a regular stride. Due to COVID-19 related travel issues with the Canadian border, this game is played in Tampa, making the Bucks’ travel miles a little lighter.

Friday, Jan. 29 at New Orleans (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

There’s one reason this game is nationally televised; Giannis vs. Zion. The Greek Freak will face Zion Williamson, who in his second season is just getting into his superstar potential. However, the Pelicans are building around Williamson, with a lineup that also features Lonzo Ball, Steven Adams, and former Buck Eric Bledsoe. Much like Toronto, a stretch of losses hasn’t given New Orleans much momentum going into Friday’s matchup, but a younger team will be looking to get the Bucks running on the road.

Saturday, Jan. 30 at Charlotte (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

Saturday night features the second of the Bucks’ seven back-to-back sequences in the first half of the 2020-21 schedule. Both teams will be a bit tired, though, with the Hornets playing two-game series with the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers for four games in six days prior to meeting Milwaukee. The Hornets are also streaky this year. In fact, a four-game winning streak at the start of the calendar year has accounted for most of their wins so far. Charlotte isn’t much of a contender right now, but fatigue will definitely play a factor in this matchup.