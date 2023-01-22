Bucks Week Ahead: Knee (and) Replacement

Photo via Twitter / Bucks Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez

How do you patch a 6-foot 11-inch, MVP-sized hole in your starting lineup? That’s the question that the Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling to figure out in the last month.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday night’s contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which the Bucks ultimately lost, 102-114. It was his 11th missed game of the season, but the sixth game he has sat out since the start of the calendar year due to left knee soreness. If you remember, Giannis hyperextended that knee in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, and the long-term effects of the injury may finally be catching up to the Bucks superstar. Milwaukee is 6-5 without Giannis this season, but four of those five losses have come since New Year’s Day, when the Bucks have faced a particularly tough stretch of injuries and illness affecting their roster.

For the Bucks, as well as their opponents, both gameplans are focused on Giannis’ presence on the floor. His mere appearance in the starting lineup causes teams to put their attention on him from a defensive standpoint, and Milwaukee isn’t shy about feeding the ball inside for the Greek Freak to drive to the basket. Without Giannis in the lineup, as well as Khris Middleton, the Bucks seem like a team without an identity offensively. Jrue Holiday has once again made a case to be nominated as an All-Star for leading Milwaukee through the adversity, but the Bucks play their best when they have multiple star presences to play off of. The Bucks were able to beat the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors last week in Giannis’ absence, but hopefully things will continue to move in the right direction in the days ahead. Here is what’s in store:

Monday, January 23 at Detroit (6 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The week begins for the Bucks on the other side of Lake Michigan, facing a Detroit Pistons team that currently holds the second worst record in the NBA. It is the third meeting between the teams this season, with Milwaukee handing Detroit two consecutive losses on October 31 and November 2 at Fiserv Forum as part of their franchise record 9-0 start. Detroit has won just three of their last ten games, and come into Monday night’s matchup with a three-game losing streak. Expect coach Mike Budenholzer to rest players that aren’t 100 percent ready to go on Monday, as they’ll face a Pistons team and franchise that has struggled once again to put the pieces together.

Wednesday, January 25 vs. Denver (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks return to Fiserv Forum mid-week, and they’ll have quite the welcoming committee, as the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets come to town. Denver is riding high on nine straight victories coming into this week, and only losing two games in the last calendar month. Expect a busy night for Brook Lopez and Giannis if he plays, as Nikola Jokic has proved himself to be an offensive powerhouse in the paint. The combination of Jokic, guard Jamal Murray, and forward Aaron Gordon have been more than effective for Denver this season, so watch for a physical game while Denver moves the ball around the floor with ease.

Friday, January 27 at Indiana (6 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Just 11 days removed from their last meeting, the Bucks will travel to Indianapolis on Friday night for a rematch with the Pacers, whom they just beat 132-119 this past Monday. The Pacers started Monday’s game in a big way, outscoring Milwaukee 38-32, but a late flurry of offense led by Jrue Holiday allowed Milwaukee to pull away down the stretch. The Pacers will undoubtedly be looking to avenge their loss, this time on their home court, but it won’t be easy. Monday’s loss for Indiana was the fourth of an ongoing seven-game losing streak, so the Pacers will be looking for any positives to come out of Friday’s contest.

Sunday, January 29 vs. New Orleans (7 p.m., NBA TV)

The weekend brings what would normally be a marquee matchup for the Bucks, when the New Orleans Pelicans come to Milwaukee. Sitting comfortably in fourth place in the Western Conference, the Pelicans are going through a rough patch, with stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram currently hampered by injury. Williamson will certainly be scratched from the game with a hamstring injury suffered on January 3, and Ingram will be day-to-day, afflicted by a toe issue. That leaves guard CJ McCollum to pick up the pieces for the Pelicans, who are going through a particularly rough patch at this point in the season. New Orleans have lost seven of their last 10 games coming into the week, with no real bright spots in sight. While it won’t be an easy night for the Bucks, it will likely be a bit more comfortable than their 128-119 victory over a healthier Pelicans team back in mid-December.