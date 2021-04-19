Bucks Week Ahead: Proving Ground

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

Coming into this week, the Milwaukee Bucks have their work cut out for them as they chase the top overall playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks trail the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, both of whom have won seven of their last 10 games. Milwaukee has 16 games left on their schedule, including a two-game series with both Philadelphia and Brooklyn that may ultimately be pivotal in the race for the top seed. If the Bucks are going to get there by the final game on May 16, they’ll need to get hot and hope for a skid from both teams.

On the positive side of things, the injury bug that plagued much of Milwaukee’s starting lineup seems to have gone away. As of Monday, only Donte DiVincenzo is officially listed as day-to-day with a toe injury, and the rest of the starters took the floor for Saturday night’s home loss to Memphis. With three tough home games coming up this week as well as the final extended road trip of the season, hopefully health will be on the Bucks’ side. Here’s what the week looks like:

Monday, April 19 vs. Phoenix (7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks kick off the week by welcoming the Phoenix Suns to Fiserv Forum. The Suns are currently sitting 2nd in the Western Conference, led by guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul. In the first meeting between these teams on February 10, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his way with the Phoenix defense, scoring 47 points and outscoring every other player on the floor by at least 17 points. A late rally from the Suns, however, ended up being the difference maker in a 125-124 loss that snapped a five-game winning streak. While the Bucks wouldn’t see the Suns again after Monday night until possibly the NBA Finals, it would be safe to assume that they’d like to take that game back.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Thursday, April 22 & Saturday, April 24 vs. Philadelphia (Thursday: 6 p.m., TNT, Saturday: 2:30 p.m., ESPN)

The focal point of the Bucks’ week is a two-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Currently sitting on top of the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee will need to figure out a way to contend with one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. Expect these games to be intense, as Milwaukee won the only other meeting between the two in March with a 109-105 overtime thriller. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points as part of the late run by Milwaukee to secure the victory. With big playoff implications on this matchup, expect plenty of extra emotion as the Bucks look to sweep the season series at home.

Sunday, April 25 at Atlanta (6:30 p.m., NBA TV)

After the pair of games with Philadelphia on national television, it’s a quick turnaround and travel for the Bucks, as they start their final multi-game road trip of the year in Atlanta. The Bucks have taken the other two matchups with the 5th place Hawks this year, including their most recent game this past Thursday. Injuries are starting to wear down Atlanta’s roster, as five players for the Hawks missed Sunday’s contest with the Indiana Pacers. Depending on how things shake out at the top of the Eastern Conference, Atlanta could end up being a first-round playoff opponent for the Bucks, so expect Milwaukee to make a statement while trying to clean up another season series.