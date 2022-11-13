Bucks Week Ahead: Putting Pieces Together

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks Jevon Carter

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA, despite dropping two of three games last week. They did so, however, with their stars on the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are both listed as day-to-day with injuries, and Khris Middleton has yet to debut for the Bucks this year, on a steady path to return from a wrist issue. In reality, Giannis and Holiday could likely suit up right away for Milwaukee if need be, but the Bucks have opted to rest their headliners in an effort to preserve their minutes, as the majority of the seven-month season still awaits. Milwaukee dropped tough games to Atlanta and San Antonio, but managed to escape total defeat in a two-overtime thriller against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, a game which they should have put away twice before the final period of extra play.

While sitting the superstars has often been criticized around the NBA, there is a practical reason for doing so. As mentioned, the regular season is an 82-game haul, with the Bucks seeing a heavier travel itinerary in the coming months than they’ve had to start the season. Sitting Giannis and Holiday also allows for coach Mike Budenholzer to see what other weapons he has on offense, as the rest of the team gels into mid-season form. So far, the Bucks have already discovered an early bright spot in guards MarJon Beauchamp and Jevon Carter, who were a heavy component in the double overtime victory on Wednesday. Center Brook Lopez finally looks to be fully healed from the back injury that sidelined him for much of the 2021-22 season, and fan-favorite Bobby Portis is getting back into his normal rhythm once again as well. The mixture of younger players and established veterans will all get boosted once the stars come back into the rotation for Milwaukee, but overall, the Bucks are continuing to play well as a unit. Here is what’s in store for this week.

Monday, November 14 vs. Atlanta (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks are familiar foes at this early point in the season. The two teams have already met twice in the regular season, as well as twice in Abu Dhabi as part of the Bucks’ preseason slate. They’ll meet again at Fiserv Forum on Monday, and finish out their season series on January 11. That’s not to say it will be the last Milwaukee sees of the Hawks, though, as they’ve got the makings of a playoff team with star guard Trae Young, as well as Dejounte Murray and forward Clint Capela. Their first meeting in Milwaukee this year came down to the final possessions of the game, while the return game in Atlanta last week would result in the Bucks conceding with minutes left on the clock. These teams might be sick of seeing one another at this point, but expect another highly competitive game to send a message to one another before their January finale, and possibly the postseason rendezvous.

Wednesday, November 16 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Wednesday night features an unexpected marquee matchup at Fiserv Forum, when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to Milwaukee for their first meeting of the season with the Bucks. After dropping the opening game of the season, Cleveland streaked to an 8-1 start, keeping pace with the then-undefeated Bucks in Eastern Conference. Since then, the Cavaliers went on a three-game losing skid, but have put themselves in a great position to begin the year, largely on the strength of offseason addition Donovan Mitchell. The guard, acquired from the Jazz, has quickly jumped to the leading scorer role for Cleveland, averaging just over 31 points per game so far. Milwaukee will need to contain him in order to create more separation in the conference standings.

Friday, November 18 at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

The week ends with a return to Philadelphia, where the Bucks began the season, in a primetime matchup with the 76ers. Philadelphia has gotten off to a sub-.500 start heading into this week, and are dealing with their own injury issues. Center Joel Embiid has missed time due to illness and is listed as day-to-day, and guard James Harden is out with a foot injury as of last week. The Bucks will be looking to repeat the opening night, when they snuck out of Philadelphia with a win thanks to a Wesley Matthews three-pointer and defensive stand in the final minute of the game. While they’ll hope for a more dominant performance, a win is a win, and the momentum could kickstart the four-game home stand that follows.