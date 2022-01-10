Bucks Week Ahead: Rebounding

Image via Twitter / Bucks

While the Milwaukee Bucks are sitting comfortably in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, last week was not ideal for the team. Milwaukee has dropped three of their last five games, including a stunning defeat to the Detroit Pistons, who have one of the worst records in the NBA so far this season. They were also without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, coach Mike Budenholzer, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and George Hill for much of the week due to COVID-19 protocols. There were few bright spots, but the Bucks did manage to knock off the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, giving acting head coach and former Milwaukee Bucks player Darvin Ham his first win as a head coach.

Coming into the week, Milwaukee is looking at running back two games from the previous ten days, and have a chance to retake the top of the Central Division standings, where they’re currently sitting behind the Chicago Bulls. While it’s the conference standings that ultimately matter for playoff seeding, the Bucks will need to look at a much more immediate time frame to get things back on track. Here’s what is in store:

Monday, Jan. 10 at Charlotte (6 p.m., NBA TV)

The Bucks start the week on Monday in Charlotte, looking to take back Saturday night’s loss against the Hornets. Charlotte has played Milwaukee close in both of their matchups this season, and the two teams won’t meet again until February 28. However, the Hornets are currently in the eighth playoff seed, and could very likely end up as a first round opponent for the Bucks in the postseason. On Saturday night, guard Terry Rozier got hot for Charlotte, leading the team in scoring with 28 points and six of ten from behind the three-point line. Guard LaMelo Ball and forward Miles Bridges also were in double figures for the Hornets, with their young talent showing signs of promise for the team’s future.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. Golden State (6:30 p.m., TNT)

After a short rest, the Golden State Warriors come to Fiserv Forum on Thursday night for a nationally televised game. The big story for Golden State is the return of Klay Thompson, who hadn’t played due to injury setbacks since 2019, and made his first appearance back last week. He, along with superstar Steph Curry, make for a tough offensive combo that Milwaukee will have to guard beyond the perimeter. The Warriors are already at the top of the Western Conference thanks to Curry, Draymond Green, and breakout play from Andrew Wiggins as well as guard Jordan Poole. It’s very early to speculate, but if Milwaukee can make it back to the NBA Finals, Golden State are on the short list of teams in the Western Conference that could be true title contenders. Make sure you tune in on Thursday night for what could be a Finals preview.

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Toronto (5:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The week rounds out at home for Milwaukee, as the Toronto Raptors return to Fiserv Forum for the second time in ten days. On Wednesday night, Milwaukee dropped their meeting with the Raptors, in the first game without coach Mike Budenholzer and without Giannis. It was also the last game of center DeMarcus Cousins’ run with the Bucks, as he was waived after the game to make room on the roster for a trade deadline acquisition. Milwaukee relied on Cousins Wednesday, however, as he led the team in rebounds for the night in Giannis’ absence. He was one of six Bucks in double figures, but it was no match for forward Pascal Siakam’s 33-point performance, as well as 22 from both forward OG Anunoby and guard Gary Trent Jr. Hopefully a full-strength Bucks roster will be able to get a receipt on Saturday night.