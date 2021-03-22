Bucks Week Ahead: Tunnel Vision

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

Reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokoumpo told the press, “We don’t play for people to talk about us” after Saturday night’s 120-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It’s the Bucks’ 11th win in their last 12 games, and Giannis has racked up at least a double-double or better in 10 of those games. Milwaukee also enters the week just a game and a half shy of 1st place in the Eastern Conference, and yet the national conversation around the Bucks would have you believe that they aren’t much of a true contender as the season has just over eight weeks remaining.

Furthermore, it doesn’t seem as though many of the NBA’s superstars are fans of the Greek Freak, despite commanding respect with impressive individual stats. Antetokounmpo enters the week at 4th overall in points per game, 5th in rebounds, and 3rd overall in player efficiency. Nevertheless, it sounds like Giannis, and the Bucks in general, prefer to fly under the radar. Three of four games for Milwaukee will be nationally televised this week, however, and hopefully can raise the conversation about the Bucks in May and beyond.

Monday, March 22 vs. Indiana (8 p.m., NBA TV)

Milwaukee’s first matchup with the Indiana Pacers took place in early February, with the Bucks coming out ahead by a final score of 130-110. That’s not the full story, though, as Milwaukee led by as much as 40 points early in the fourth quarter of that game. The Pacers were on the second night of back-to-back games with overnight travel in between, and that will once again be the scenario on Monday, as Indiana will be coming off of a Sunday afternoon contest with the Miami Heat. Milwaukee utilized everyone on their active lineup in that first contest after establishing a commanding lead, and hopefully Monday night will yield a repeat performance.

Wednesday, March 24 & Friday, March 26 vs. Boston (Both games 6:30 p.m., ESPN)

The Bucks stay at home for a pair of games on ESPN on Wednesday and Friday, facing a Boston Celtics team that is currently clinging to the 8th and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee’s lone contest with the Celtics in the first half of the season was on opening night, when the Bucks lost a heartbreaker in Boston. That game came down to a late Jason Tatum 3-pointer, and a missed Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw in the closing seconds of the game. Since then, Boston has gone on to play nearly .500 basketball, and will be missing a key addition as center Tristan Thompson is out with COVID-19 protocols. Boston still has four big scorers with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. Expect these games to stay close up to the end.

Sunday, March 27 vs. New York (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

The New York Knicks, much like the Milwaukee Bucks, are flying under the radar this season, when compared to their Brooklyn counterparts. The Knicks will come into the week in 6th place in the East, and have a big presence to lead their team in Julius Randle. The 7th year power forward currently leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, as Giannis Antetokounmpo does for Milwaukee. The matchup of star forwards will be the biggest storyline of this matchup, as New York may be forced to play with a limited rotation. Breakout guard Immanuel Quickley is currently day-to-day with an ankle issue, and guard Elfrid Payton is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. The Bucks and Knicks split games in the first half of the season, and Milwaukee will look to win the season series on Sunday night.