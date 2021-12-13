Bucks Week Ahead: Well-Oiled Machine

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

With just two losses in their last 14 games, the Milwaukee Bucks have rocketed up to the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The first month of the 2021-22 campaign proved to be shaky for the Bucks, but now that several injury concerns have cleared up for Milwaukee, the team looks like the powerhouse that they appear to be on paper. Keep in mind, Milwaukee is still without the services of Donte DiVincenzo, who is temporarily slated to play his first game of the season on Wednesday night, and Brook Lopez, who will be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on his back.

That being said, the Bucks are still finding ways to win games, many in comfortable fashion. Milwaukee comes into the week with the eighth-highest scoring offense in the NBA, and the fourth highest points differential in the league. The presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in the paint is certainly recognized as well, as the Bucks lead the league in rebounding. All of those factors, coupled with the full-strength play of Mliwaukee’s big three in Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should make for an exciting stretch of games from now through the new year. Let’s see what’s in store for this week.

Monday, December 13 at Boston (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Bucks begin their week by returning to Boston, looking to avenge a 122-113 overtime loss from just over a month ago. In that game, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a scratch from the lineup just 90 minutes before tipoff, beginning a stint of injury issues for the Greek Freak. In a hard fought game, Boston’s Dennis Schroeder got hot late, rattling off a season-high 38 points. That included eight points in overtime to pull the Celtics past Milwaukee for the win. We’ll see how a Bucks team with the MVP fares against Boston, who come into the week losing four of their last five games on a recent west coast road trip.

Wednesday, December 15 vs. Indiana (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee then returns to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night, squaring off with the Indiana Pacers, who come into the week on a three-game win streak. The Pacers, however, are still on the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, ahead of only the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. Indiana comes into the game without forward Justin Holiday, who is currently in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It won’t be a reunion with his brother for Jrue Holiday, but it will be a chance for Milwaukee to take a 3-0 season series lead against the Pacers, who they won’t see again until February.

Friday, December 17 at New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee is then back on the road on Friday, heading to New Orleans for their first meeting with the Pelicans of this season. Winning is not easy in the Big Easy right now, as the Pelicans are currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. Former first-overall draft pick Zion Williamson will be out for the Pelicans, as he’s taken time off from his off-court rehab from a foot injury that hasn’t healed properly. There is currently no timetable for his return. That leaves forward Brandon Ingram and center Jonas Valanciunas to lead New Orleans’ offense, both of which should have issues with the Bucks’ depth at those respective positions. Wednesday also marks the return of Donte DiVincenzo to Milwaukee’s lineup, and he should likely be able to shake the rust off with some late game minutes after the Bucks establish a comfortable league. Nothing is for certain, though.

Saturday, December 18 vs. Cleveland (8 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The week for the Bucks ends at home, when the Cleveland Cavaliers return to Fiserv Forum for their second matchup in Milwaukee in two weeks. On December 6, the Bucks beat Cleveland 112-104, with even play from Giannis, Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton, who led the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists respectively. Antetokounmpo was returning from a couple of games off with an ankle injury to score 27 points on his 27th birthday, and he should exceed that performance, looking strong in the games between matchups with the Cavaliers. We’ll see if a travel-heavy week and back-to-back games play a factor in this matchup.