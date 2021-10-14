Can the Milwaukee Bucks Defend Their Championship?

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Burmesch

Few days in Milwaukee history have felt as satisfying as July 20, 2021. That night, the Milwaukee Bucks claimed their first NBA Championship in 50 years, and the city celebrated accordingly. More than 60,000 fans clamored in and around Fiserv Forum, with scenes unlike any previous Milwaukee sports championship, of which there have been few. Now, the Bucks find themselves in largely unfamiliar territory, with the larger-than-life task of defending their championship crown in the land of superstars that is the NBA’s upper echelon.

It’s an exciting time to be a Bucks fan, especially if you’ve followed the franchise’s ride to the title. It’s hard to believe that less than a decade ago, the Bucks finished with their worst record in franchise history, ending the 2013-14 season with just 15 wins and a staggering 67 losses. In the eight years since, the team has undergone a seismic reorganization. Just two members of that losing roster remain, both of which have since become superstars. The passion for basketball is back in Milwaukee, and the Bucks look stronger than ever. Here are some of the key things to look for as the Bucks begin their 2021-22 campaign.

All Eyes on the Big Three

The Bucks are champions, but the roster will have to possibly do something even more special this season if they want a chance to repeat their title run. Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, Milwaukee resigned NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as forward Khris Middleton, each to multi-year deals. They also added point guard Jrue Holiday, who agreed to a four-year contract extension this past April, just before the playoffs. As is the model for success in the current iteration of the NBA, this is Milwaukee’s big three to lead them in games, and any one of them can take over for the Bucks on the right night. As an added bonus, coach Mike Budenholzer signed a three-year contract extension with Milwaukee in late August. If the Bucks are going to continue to build, Coach Bud will be integral to the team’s success.

Much of the supporting cast surrounding the big three, each of whom have proven themselves as important role-players, are staying in Milwaukee as well. Fan favorite Bobby Portis, who may not be able to go anywhere in Southeastern Wisconsin without fans chanting his name in appreciation for his hustle, re-signed with the Bucks in the offseason. Starting center Brook Lopez also remains in Milwaukee, as will a returning shooter in Donte DiVincenzo, coming off a season-ending injury sustained last May. Fortunately, Milwaukee will get some additional reinforcements this year, too.

Meet the Newest Bucks

Offseason moves are inevitable in the arms race that is the NBA. Faces have moved to-and-from Milwaukee, led by the additions of shooting guards Grayson Allen and Rodney Hood, and the re-signing of guard George Hill, who played for the Bucks in 2018 and 2019. While the new trio likely will not start many games, given that the Bucks have held on to their core starters from last season, they do bolster the bench, and add shooting depth that Milwaukee was sorely lacking on several occasions last year. In many ways, the addition of Allen, Hood and Hill are considered an upgrade for the Bucks, making the team even more difficult to guard when they spread the ball around.

Key Dates

If anything will come close to the satisfaction of winning a championship, it will be Tuesday, October 19, when Milwaukee hoists its first championship banner from the Fiserv Forum rafters. The event will be made just a bit sweeter by the notion that the opening night opponent will be the Brooklyn Nets, who the Bucks defeated in thrilling fashion in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While it may not yet be of the lore of Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird in a previous era of the NBA, the budding rivalry between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden should make for some opening night fireworks. The Nets will also return for another nationally televised game on Saturday, February 26.

A time-honored tradition of the NBA season has been the slate of Christmas Day games, usually reserved for teams with the most appealing national television draw. Milwaukee has been fortunate to be a part of the Christmas schedule the past three seasons, but have only hosted one in that time, defeating the Golden State Warriors with ease last season. This time around, the Bucks will get an Eastern Conference foe in the Boston Celtics, hopefully resulting in an extra Christmas gift for Bucks fans. Milwaukee will also play holiday games on New Year’s Day vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, and Martin Luther King Day in Atlanta against the Hawks.

There are small stretches of luxury for the Bucks this season, as well, with scheduling working out to accommodate a five-game homestand from November 17-24, as well as six consecutive home games around the All-Star Break in February. As the season takes its toll on the players’ bodies, look for those stretches without travel to be important to the Bucks.

Season Outlook

On paper, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a good position overall to make a lengthy playoff run. While it is far too early to speculate about another championship, Milwaukee has all its core pieces in place to solidify themselves as a title contender once again. One thing is for certain, Bucks basketball will be exciting for years to come, with a championship title now in tow.