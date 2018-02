Andrew and Dylan recap the Milwaukee Bucks' current 6-1 surge under interim head coach Joe Prunty. Do your expectations for the Bucks season change with the addition of Jabari Parker and how well they've played recently. The duo also discusses Milwaukee's trade of Rashad Vaughn and a second-round pick for Brooklyn's Tyler Zeller. The podcast was rounded out with Shepherd Express Milwaukee Minute, featuring Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Clubs.

×