Here's What Giannis' Signature Shoe Looks Like, On Sale July 1

On Friday morning, Nike unveiled the design of Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature shoe, capping a busy week that includes being named NBA MVP at the 2019 NBA Awards ceremony on Monday.

Antetokounmpo is the first international basketball player to ever have a signature shoe with Nike.

According to Nike's announcement, the Zoom Freak 1 "honors his Greek heritage, while designed for his freakish speed, power and control."

"The Zoom Freak 1 has the extra-responsive cushioning, forefoot lockdown, and multidirectional traction needed to complement his freakishly athletic game."

Several design details make this uniquely Antetokounmpo's shoe, including the words "I am my father's legacy," molded into the outsole, a section of the outsole is molded in the shape of roses in honor of Antetokounmpo's late father, the words "Charles+Veronica" molded into the midsole (The names of Antetokounmpo's father and mother), the interlocked "GA" logo on the tongue and outsole and the "34" logo on the heel.

The black and white version will be available for purchase at Nike.com starting July 1 and in U.S. retailers starting July 10. The shoe will cost $120. A "Roses" edition in white red and gold will also be available. The release date of this edition is yet to be announced.

The design takes cues from Antetokounmpo's favorite Nike signature line, the Kobe series.

If you're looking for a quick way to improve your pick-up game, $120 is a small price to pay to get Giannis' freakish speed, power and control.