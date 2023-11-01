Here We Go! Bucks Start Season Taking 2 of 3 at Home

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Bucks - Facebook Milwaukee Bucks November 1, 2023

Never mind last season’s best record in the NBA, the Central Division title, an early exit in the playoffs and the firing of Mike Budenholzer. It’s old news. The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) opened league play, with a three-game stand at the Fiserv Forum.

Coming off a 5-5 record in the pre-season, the issues revolving around the defensive lapses followed them into the new season. The main changes are at head coach, Adrian Griffin, and Jrue Holiday being swapped for Damian Lillard, over the summer.

The Oct. 26 home opener against the Philadelphia 76’ers ended with a 118-117 Bucks win. Despite leading by 66-54 at the half, and by as much as 20 points, they let the 76’ers chip away and even pull ahead in the fourth quarter behind the shooting of Tyrese Maxey (31 points, 8 assists) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (27 points.)

In the last five minutes, the newly acquired Lillard scored 14 of his 39 points on the night in pushing the Bucks ahead. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Antetokounmpko’s first rebound broke a tie with Antoine Walker on the NBA’s all-time rebound list, giving him sole possession of 124th place. He came into the game with 6,891 rebounds.

Basket for Basket

Lillard was held to 6 points by the Atlanta Hawks Oct. 29, in a 127-110 Bucks loss. The Hawks were ahead 68-47 at halftime and matched the Bucks almost basket for basket in the second half, with Trae Young (20 points) leading eight players that scored in double figures.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Bucks were beaten on the boards 46-39, with Antetokounmpo grabbing 11 for the Bucks and scoring 26 points. Bobby Portis, the subject of hot-stove league trade rumors, had 12 points. The Bucks were sharp (16-20) at the charity line.

The Bucks pulled off a 122-114 win against the Miami Heat Oct. 30, with Antetokounmpo (33 points) leading all scorers, Lillard (25 points) going 9-11 at the foul line, and Portis (18 points) had 8 rebounds. The Bucks led62-52 at the half but blew the game open with 35 points in the third quarter, extending their lead by 14.

The Heat poured in 41 points, during the final quarter of the playoff rematch. Tyler Herro ended with 35 points, going 9-11 at the free throw line, while his team went 19-20. They shot 47.7 % from the field, the Bucks hit 50.6%. Celebrating the night before Halloween, Antetokounmpo came to the post-game news conference dressed as “The Incredible Hulk.”

The schedule ahead has the Bucks playing away two games against Griffin’s old team, the Toronto Raptors (11/1, 11/15), where he was an assistant coach for five years. The New York Knicks (11/3), Detroit Pistons (11/8), and the Chicago Bulls (11/13) take on the Bucks at home, in the Fiserv Forum.

The Fiserv Forum is one of the most modern and up-to-date sports facilities, but team president Peter Feigin brought what may be its severest critic to the home opener: his mother. “I’ll be tending to her, and hearing some of her criticisms about some of the operations,” Feigin said. He told WTMJ Morning News that “Ma” Feigin is always good about giving him things to think about … like “is that the way the lighting should be?”