It's Time to Start Believing in The Bucks

For the last few years, there’s been a cloud hovering over the Milwaukee Bucks organization as to when they will finally breakthrough and become true contenders. It started with 2015’s “Own the Future” campaign after the team finished 41-41 with a playoff appearance following a dreadful 15-67 record in 2013-2014. “Own the Future” was premised on the hope for a promising future, which included a fledgling star in Giannis Antetokounmpo that intrigued the basketball world.

Fast forward three and a half years with a coaching change and move to the brand-new Fiserv Forum, and those promises are starting to make waves. Giannis, now 24, has undoubtedly become a bona fide superstar and current MVP favorite while leading the Bucks to a 21-9 record in his sixth NBA season. It’s been quite a ride, but the transition from ‘Own the Future’ has officially been made to “Built to Stay,” or so we hope.

Defying the Schedule

As much success as the Bucks are having this season, it still feels like they aren’t getting the credit they deserve. The Bucks currently ranks eighth in ESPN’s strength of schedule and third in RPI (relative percent index). Through their first 30 games, the Bucks have won 13 of 20 games against opponents with a winning record. Some of those victories have come against the East leading Raptors (2-0), Golden State Warriors (1-1) and the West leading Denver Nuggets (2-0).

Not only are the Bucks leading the league in points per game at 117.8, but they are number one in point differential with a +8.8 average. Yet the hype still seems to center around the Raptors and Celtics and I find myself asking why? It could be because Milwaukee hasn’t had a chance to prove they can do this for a whole season along with winning in the playoffs. The thing people don’t know is just how much different this team is compared to the past years of mediocrity. It starts with having an MVP candidate who is outplaying other MVPs on the schedule.

Giannis against MVP candidates this year:

- Outplayed Joel Embiid, beat Sixers 123-108 on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

- Outplayed Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in Golden State, beat Warriors 134-111 on Thursday, Nov. 8.

- Outplayed Nikola Jokic in Denver, beat Nuggets 121-114 on Sunday, Nov. 11.

- Outplayed Jokic in Milwaukee, beat Nuggets 104-98 Monday, Nov. 19.

- Outplayed Durant and Curry in Milwaukee, lost to Warriors 105-95 on Friday, Dec. 7.

- Outplayed Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, beat Raptors 104-99 on Sunday, Dec. 9.

- Outplayed Anthony Davis in Milwaukee, beat Pelicans 123-115 on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

No New Friends

In a league that has been taken over by super teams and friendships between superstars, there’s one guy that refrains from all of that and is going about his business a different way. Instead of working out with other stars in the summer and making friends, Giannis is finding ways to grow as a player in Milwaukee and outwork his peers on the court.

In a recent interview with the Athletic’s Eric Nehm, Giannis explained it’s not his style. “I can’t work out with you in the summer and then play you in a few months,” Antetokounmpo said. “It feels weird. It doesn’t feel right with me. Like other players, it’s cool for other players, but I don’t. I don’t want to. Other guys do it.”

He would go on to add that he doesn’t feel comfortable with the idea of being “buddy buddy” with guys like Kevin Durant because he doesn’t want them to study and steal his moves. Instead, this past summer Giannis worked out with the retired Kobe Bryant, who has always had one of the toughest work ethics in the history of the sport, and hasn’t been shy in challenging Giannis to become MVP.

After a top five finish last season, the numbers certainly suggest Giannis has been playing like the MVP favorite this season with averages of 26.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals.

What’s so special about Giannis’ season has been how he’s able to do it virtually without an outside shot. He’s made just eight threes in 64 attempts for a miserable 13% and I’m here to tell you it’s more than okay. While it would be nice if he was shooting threes like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis, their system has made it so it’s not necessary. He can get away without it because his teammates space the floor so well and do it for him.

In a recent article, Milwaukee was featured as a team that practices with a four-point shot line along with five little boxes outside the perimeter that make their shooters spread the floor and stay out of Giannis’ way. Besides a blemish against the division rival Pacers last Wednesday evening where Giannis scored just 12 points on six shot attempts, the system has worked wonders. "I never had the ball," he said. "I had to pass the ball and the game did not come back to me. We never as a team forced the issue for the ball to come back to me. My team wants me to be unselfish. I'm going to pass the ball and that's going to be it."

Two days later, however, the Greek Freak got back on track tying his career-high with 44 points on 14-19 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds and eight assists in a 114-102 route over the Cavaliers. As long as everyone is on the same page, and more importantly, hitting shots, Giannis can do what he does best and bully whoever tries to stop him on the inside.

Bottom Line

It was once looked at as a successful season when the Bucks made the playoffs. This will no longer be the standard. With a culture change brings new expectations. Milwaukee has its sights higher than just making another first round appearance this season. The respect is starting to come, but they have to continue to win consistently and dominate when given the opportunity. So far so good, but only time will tell if they are for real. They have a huge opportunity in front of them as they will be in the national spotlight on Tuesday playing in their first Christmas Day game since 1977.

What better place to be on display than the basketball mecca that is Madison Square Garden in New York? Despite an overtime loss at the beginning of the month to the Knicks, the Bucks have had their share of success in the Garden and will certainly look to put on a show for the world to see who they really are. And who can forget this gem?