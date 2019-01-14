Milwaukee Bucks Midseason Report Card: Flying High into 2019

× Expand Photo Credit: Ned Dishman NBAE/Getty Images

Let it Fly. As we soar into 2019, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Deer have the second-best record in the NBA through 42 games at 30-12 after splitting their games this past weekend, and have yet to lose back-to-back games this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Friday night in a road loss to the Wizards, but was back in the lineup on Sunday in Milwaukee’s convincing win over the Hawks in Budenholzer’s first appearance back in Atlanta against his old team.

With the regular season officially hitting the halfway point, the Bucks find themselves in unfamiliar territory as a legitimate NBA championship contender. That may sound crazy, but the success they’ve had thus far is no accident. They have a legitimate MVP candidate in Giannis, a stud head coach that has proven to get the best out of the talent he has and a supporting cast full of shooters that has bought into coach Bud’s system.

It was another impressive win over the Rockets in Houston last Wednesday night that caught my attention. Despite a 42-point effort from reigning MVP James Harden, the Bucks showed off a little blueprint of how to guard the elite scorer as he never found a true rhythm while taking 30 shots. Giannis made his case even stronger for the MVP with what seemed to be a casual 27 points and career-high 21 rebounds while continuing to make big plays down the stretch.

As I was watching this Bucks team come back from a double-digit deficit with a 25-2 second half run to take control of the game, a lot of things stood out to me in regard to how they have truly grown to get to this point. Giannis continues to get the glory and respect he deserves, but the chemistry Milwaukee has built along with their maturity as a group is what makes them dangerous moving forward. There’s no sense of panic from anyone at any time and they continue to go out and play true to their identity. They not only beat the teams they are supposed to but, have shown they can run with the best teams in the league.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the midseason report card:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

There’s no question about it, Giannis has taken yet another leap this season and taken his team to the next level with him. He’s thriving in coach Bud’s system and punishing the league with his ability to bully teams in the paint on both ends of the floor. People still knock him for his inability to knock down the three-point shot, but the fact he’s still able to be so dominant and lead this team to 30 wins thus far is truly remarkable. The thing that stands out to me is how much stronger he has gotten, along with his touch around the rim and excellent footwork to get in the position he wants to score and make plays for his team. Sure, an outside shot would make him that much more lethal, but it’s not like teams have figured out a way to stop him otherwise.

Grade: A lack of a consistent three-point shot is the only thing keeping him from being unstoppable. A-

Khris Middleton

After his tremendous playoff performance against Boston last season, Middleton’s value skyrocketed heading into a contract season. The 27-year-old has put together another solid season for the Bucks. His three-point numbers are up from last season, but he had a little rift with the coaching staff earlier in the season that caused him to be benched for a fourth quarter and the following game. He’s since rebounded and hit a stride as of late, averaging 20 points over the last nine games. With the emergence of Malcolm Brogdon, some questions have been raised about how the Bucks should go about retaining Middleton beyond this season. How much money is he worth? Should he be traded before the deadline? Nevertheless, Middleton is still the number two option in this offense and needs to be more aggressive in making his case as an All-Star.

Grade: His game is perfect for Bud’s system, but I would like to see him be more assertive in late game situations when teams key on Giannis. B

Malcolm Brogdon

How about this kid? It’s rare for anyone to have anything bad to say about the 2017 rookie of the year. He continues to go to work every day with a mindset of getting better and finding ways to help his team win. Now in his third season, the 26-year-old is becoming more and more important to what the Bucks are trying to accomplish. Not only has he become a solid scoring option, but he’s also an elite defender the Bucks can count on every night. Malcolm’s numbers speak for themselves as he’s averaging career highs in points (15.6), rebounds (4.6), field goal percentage (52%), three-point percentage (42.2%), and free-throw percentage (97.7%). If the season ended today, the former rookie of the year would be the only player who would qualify for the 50-40-90 club. To put that in perspective, only seven players have reached that threshold since the three-point shot was introduced back in the 1979-1980 season with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant the last two to do it. He’s certainly going to be a top priority to re-sign for GM Jon Horst in the offseason.

Grade: Brogdon is low-key having an All-Star caliber year. A

Eric Bledsoe

The Bledshow started off the season with a bang taking control of Bud’s offense and was instrumental in the Bucks’ 7-0 start. He hasn’t let up and has been playing with a chip on his shoulder after last year’s playoffs. One could argue that Bledsoe is the X-factor night in and night out because this team feeds off the high energy he brings on both ends of the floor. He finds ways to get through defenses and get timely baskets when it seems there is nothing there to work with. He may be the odd man out when it comes to choosing who to re-sign in the offseason, but he certainly has made his case as to why they should consider keeping him long-term.

Grade: Eric’s three-point percentage has taken a slight dip, but he is without a doubt the energizer bunny this team will need for the rest of the season. B+

Brook Lopez

The $3.3 million-dollar contract Brook signed in the summer makes him arguably the most valued acquisition of the offseason. He’s by far exceeded expectations anyone had for him and is a legitimate candidate to take part in the three-point contest during All-Star weekend in February. His three-point shooting has made headlines this season, and rightfully so, but he’s also the perfect center to have in this system alongside Giannis with his ability to stretch the floor. Beyond that, his size on the defensive end can’t be ignored with his ability to be disruptive and make things difficult for opposing teams. His rebound numbers are low, but he clears out so much space that gives his teammates easy access to the boards and allows for a smooth transition game.

Grade: Who doesn’t love the nickname Splash Mountain? A

Bench

The Bucks finally have put together a solid group of guys off the bench that complement the starting lineup. Led by veterans Ersan Ilyasova and George Hill, who was acquired via trade a month ago, the Bucks have guys they are confident in leading them without missing much of a beat. Both have an extremely high IQ and can play both ends of the floor while knocking down the open shot. Add in the likes of Tony Snell, Sterling Brown, Thon Maker, Pat Connaughton and rookie Donte DiVincenzo, the Bucks have one of the most complete teams in a long time. Whether its shooting, defense, rebounding or play-making, Milwaukee has guys who know their role and play it well. Losing John Henson could have made them a bit vulnerable in the frontcourt, but it has allowed former first round pick D.J. Wilson an opportunity to prove himself and he’s made the most of it when called upon.

Grade: The Bucks have plenty of depth they feel can help them win games, and it’s important to have that reliability down the stretch. They could potentially be in the market for another spot up shooter or reliable big if the situation presents itself, but they have built a solid roster from top to bottom. B

Mike Budenholzer

The results speak for themselves. The job that coach Bud has done in just a half a season is incredible and proves he was definitely the right hire. He has instilled so much confidence in this roster and has made them believe they can beat anyone on any given night. His scheme designed around a heavy volume of three-point shooting and a versatile, switching defense is a major reason why the Bucks have a league best plus-9.1-point differential.

Grade: Bud is without a doubt a top candidate for coach of the year but there is still a lot of work left to do. A

Bottom Line

Many thought Milwaukee would be a solid top four team in the Eastern Conference with Lebron James bolting the Lakers, but no one saw this coming. The Bucks have lost just 12 games and it could have been even less than that. They’ve taken a leap into the NBA’s elite, but no one gets a trophy for a half a season. They understand that there’s so much that needs to be done before they achieve their goal of getting to the finals and eventually winning a championship. This is by far the best product the Bucks have put together in a long time and it should be a lot of fun watching the rest of the season play out.