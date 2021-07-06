NBA Finals Preview: Bucks vs. Suns

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing in their first NBA Finals in 47 years, and the chance to win their first championship in half a century. After sweeping the Miami Heat, proving themselves against a star-studded Brooklyn Nets super team, and defeating the Atlanta Hawks without Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the series, only the Phoenix Suns stand in the Bucks’ way. While getting to the NBA Finals can feel like a victory in itself, and there will be a trophy in Fiserv Forum next year, just four wins stand between Milwaukee and their first championship parade in 50 years. Here are the key things to watch for in the upcoming championship series.

Shaky Knees

Having Giannis Antetokounmpo, the veritable face of the Bucks’ franchise, on the floor would be a big asset to the Bucks. However, Antetokounmpo went down with a left leg hyperextension in game four of the Eastern Conference finals and has not played in the past two playoff games. As of Tuesday morning, his status is in question, with coach Mike Budenholzer remaining fairly quiet on the matter in a press conference on Monday. Without Giannis’ presence on offense for Milwaukee, the Bucks will have to rely on Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and a strong cast of role-players to once again spread the ball and scoring duties.

Two Underdogs

Much like Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference, the Phoenix Suns were not the odds-on favorite to emerge out of the West in this year’s NBA Finals. The Suns surprised much of the league by eliminating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, sweeping the Denver Nuggets, and defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games to claim a conference title. That being said, the team finished with a better regular season record than the Bucks, which gives them home court advantage in the series, and the team features a promising rising star in guard Devin Booker as well as a veteran at the top of his game in Chris Paul. Phoenix, like the Bucks, have definitely earned their way up to this point. The Suns have not won an NBA title in franchise history, and are making their first appearance in the championship series since 1993.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Regular Season Series

Expect this series to be close. The Bucks lost both of their regular season matchups with Phoenix, each by one point, with the second game needing overtime to decide a winner. In February’s first meeting, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 47 points as the Suns’ backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul were just starting to gel, with Phoenix edging out a 125-124 win. Giannis also missed a 20-foot buzzer beater to reverse the decision in that game.

The second meeting between the two took place in mid-April in Milwaukee, with another late finish determining the victor. The game went to overtime on a late Devin Booker basket to tie things up at the end of regulation, and Booker was fouled by P.J. Tucker as time expired in overtime to give Phoenix the game at the free throw line. Milwaukee’s big three put up big numbers on that occasion as well, with Giannis scoring 33, 26 points for Khris Middleton, and 25 for Jrue Holiday. While the game was toughly contested, things will take on a completely new dynamic in the NBA Finals.

Game one of the NBA Finals tips off on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. from Phoenix Suns Arena, airing nationally on ABC. Fans will be encouraged to gather at the Deer District for the games, and new to this series, inside Fiserv Forum as well. Admission to watch the game inside the arena on the Jumbotron is $10 with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Bucks Community Foundation. You can find out more information about the NBA Finals watch parties at the Bucks website.