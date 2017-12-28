The Bucks Unveil Special-Edition 'Cream City' Uniforms

After drawing controversy for not producing Christmas-themed jerseys this year, Nike unveiled their “City Edition” uniforms this week. The Bucks' City Editions draw from a number of local icons, and the Deer will wear their “Cream City” uniforms 13 times this season—six times at home and seven times on the road—beginning on Jan. 29 vs. Philadelphia.

The Cream City uniforms are inspired by the western edge of Lake Michigan, specifically its cold winters that the Bucks say “has created a gritty and determined fan base much like the young team it supports.” Milwaukee’s Cream City bricks also inspire the uniforms.

“Just as this distinctive clay is the foundation upon which Milwaukee was built, this color is the foundation for the Bucks ‘Cream City’ City Edition uniform, but the uniform draws additional inspiration from the full color palette of the city and surrounding areas,” said a Bucks press release. “The Cream City rainbow pattern brings to the forefront the blending of the urban landscape with green of Wisconsin’s lush landscapes and blue that pays tribute to Milwaukee’s etymological designation as a ‘gathering place by the water.’”

Reactions to the Cream City uniforms are mostly positive. CBS Sports gave the uniforms an A-, and Sporting News put them among the best of the bunch. USA Today wasn't as big of a fan, ranking them 17th out of 30, and noting that, "These are going to look weird on Matthew Dellavedova."

The Bucks will wear their Cream City uniforms at home on Jan. 29, Feb. 25, March 2, March 9, March 25 and April 9, and on the road on Jan 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 10, Feb. 23, March 19, March 27 and March 30.