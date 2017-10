ESPN.com's John Clayton says that Aaron Rodgers has crazy arm strength. He says is like Rodgers has Superman's right arm.

But the best quote comes from Packers' WR Greg Jennings:

"He has a cannon," wide receiver Greg Jennings said. "We call him the 'Human Jugs Machine.' He throws it like a Jugs machine every time.

"He can make every throw on the football field, and his deep ball is one of the prettiest. Brett had a great deep ball, but Aaron has a beautiful one."

---

Greg Jennings - wordsmith!