Lack of posts

The Brewers and I broke up this week. Ok, maybe we're just "on a break." Either way, they broke my little heart and I'm nursing it with lots of bad girly television and lamenting my inability to just walk away.

CuteSports to the Brewers: "I can't quit you."

I just don't want to be a negative Nancy. There are lots of things wrong and anyone who's watched this season knows that. There's not even a point to complaining about it anymore. Until the offense picks it up, there isn't much to say. I feel like I'm beating a dead horse, so I'm just not talking about it.

I'll try and dig up some other things to do and see around here sports-wise. I have a feeling we could all use the distraction!

In addition, I wrote a chapter for a book on Alabama football this week. 5000 words is no easy task and it kept me off the grid for most of the past 10 days or so. My draft is turned in, so it's back to the Milwaukee sports grind.