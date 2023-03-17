Milwaukee Milkmen Announce 2023 Entertainment Schedule

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Milkmen Milwaukee Milkmen

It’s almost time to play ball in Franklin once again.

The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Professional Baseball league have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The Milkmen will begin their home campaign on May 16 against the Cleburne Railroaders, and as usual, there is a wide variety of events planned for Franklin Field this year.

The Milkmen had a successful 2022 season, finishing in third place in the American Association East Division and second in the American Association Playoffs. During the offseason, Coach Anthony Barone has been working hard to build a roster that can take the Milkmen to the championship series.

"We're counting the days until we gather again at Franklin Field," said Milkmen Manager Barone. "It's always fantastic to reunite with the fans." Barone recently signed a contract extension and will be entering his fifth season with the Milkmen, fourth as manager.

Parking at Franklin Field is free, and intimate seating allows a crowd with a great vantage point of all that the ballpark has to offer. Fun and games pop up between every inning, brought to you by the mischievous mascot, Bo Vine, and friends.

The Milkmen have planned several family-friendly events at Franklin Field, including 22 Celebration Games featuring ROC'n Pink! for Breast Cancer Awareness on June 25, Superheroes Night on July 1, Lecheros de Milwaukee: Celebrating Latin Dance on July 23 presented in partnership with Mexican Fiesta, and Princesses and Pirates Night on August 5. Fireworks Fridays and helicopter candy drops are also part of the fun.

Partner promotions are also on the calendar, with Chick-fil-A Friends & Family Deals available on June 6, June 20, July 11, July 25, and August 8. The deal includes four Dugout tickets, four Chick-fil-A sandwich vouchers, and four Milkmen drawstring bags, all for only $28, a $112 value. The Take Me to the Fair Tuesday offer, courtesy of the Wisconsin State Fair, is available on June 9, June 23, July 21, August 4 and August 18, and gets you a ticket to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, a bleacher ticket, hot dog, and drink for just $24, a $41 value.

Single game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4. Get more information on the 2023 season at the Milwaukee Milkmen website.