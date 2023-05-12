Milwaukee Milkmen Begin 2023 Season

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Milkmen Milwaukee Milkmen

The Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, are eagerly preparing for the upcoming 2023 season following their close defeat in the championship series last year.

Reflecting on the previous season, Milwaukee Milkmen manager Anthony Barone expressed a mix of pride and determination, stating, "Overall, we had a great season last year, but it didn't end the way we wanted. That has certainly motivated us for this season. We're looking forward to completing that journey this year and reclaiming our former glory."

Spring training has been an intense period for the Milkmen, who call Franklin Field at The Rock Sports Complex home. The team underwent significant changes in personnel, with four players, including third baseman Logan Trowbridge, pitcher Myles Smith, catcher Christ Connley (now an assistant general manager), and shortstop Mason Davis (who currently serves as an assistant coach), announced their retirement during the offseason.

"Spring training has been highly competitive this year," added Barone. "We have 11 exceptional positional players and 14 talented arms, all vying for a spot on the team. As a manager and as an organization, we appreciate the fierce competition because it reinforces the importance of earning your place."

The Milwaukee Milkmen are set to face off against the Lake Country DockHounds in their season opener at the Lake Country Stadium. The road games will take place from Friday-Sunday. The Milkmen home opener is set for Tuesday at Franklin Field with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

"We've developed a burgeoning rivalry with Lake Country that will undoubtedly continue to grow as we move forward," stated Barone. "Nevertheless, we consider every team in our league a rival. We approach each game with a mindset focused on taking things one pitch, one inning, and one game at a time. I must commend Lake Country for their impressive roster developments during the offseason; they will provide us with an exciting challenge right from the start."

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

For more about the Milwaukee Milkmen, including their 2023 schedule, visit the team website.