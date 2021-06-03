Mixed Fan Loyalties for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

With my Milwaukee hometown again commanding the national television sports spotlight as the dynamic Bucks face the star-studded Brooklyn Nets beginning Saturday in the second round of the NBA playoffs, I find myself torn by mixed fan loyalties.

I grew up here enthralled by the NBA’s Milwaukee Hawks in the 1950s before they relocated to St. Louis and then Atlanta. In later years, I was even more enthused by the Bucks, with Lew Alcindor (to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and Oscar Robertson.

After moving to New York for work in 1970, I quickly tired of enduring the annoying fans of the NBA’s Knicks, and adopted the New York Nets, in the red-white-blue ball American Basketball Association.

This also was owing to the Nets’ sensational Julius (Dr. J) Erving, whose high-flying antics at that time had been approached only by the magical Harlem Globetrotters. And I remained a Nets’ fan through their move to New Jersey for the NBA (1976), and, finally, to Brooklyn (2012).

Back in Milwaukee in 1994-95 to co-host “The Carter-McGee Report” on WNOV-AM radio, I eagerly attended Bucks games at the Bradley Center, and loudly cheered them on. But in my heart of hearts, the Nets remained my favorite pro hoops team.

In recent years, I’d often take in a Bucks-Nets game when visiting my hometown and the Bucks always won -- satisfying and disappointing me at the same time. But that was then and this is now.

Fast forward to early June 2021, and things are, indeed, different. Anticipating what should be a slam-bang, best of seven Bucks-Nets playoff series at the local Fiserv Forum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, I find myself on pins and needles. The operative question for me, more than ever, is who should I root for?

Most Celebrated Big 3

The Eastern Conference second-seeded Nets—coached by Hall of Famer Steve Nash—handily beat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the first round. When healthy, they field the most celebrated “Big 3” in pro hoops—Kevin Durant, James (The Beard) Harden and Kyrie Irving. On paper, this would seem to favor the Nets.

The 6-11 Durant—arguably the best player in the league—has returned to form since suffering a torn Achilles tendon with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. This season, he averaged 27.2-points while overcoming a lingering hamstring strain and COVID-19 health and safety protocols that cost him 23 games.

The 6-2 Irving—a dazzling ball-handler and lethal scorer who hit more than 40 points in a number of games—averaged 26.9 and became the first 50-40-90 player in NBA history (50-percent shooting, 40-percent on 3-pointers and 90-percent on free throws). Included was scoring more than 40 in a number of games.

The 6-5 Harden was acquired early in the season from the Houston Rockets, with whom he led the league in scoring several times. Prior to missing 18 games with a strained hamstring, he averaged 24.5 points a game and led the NBA in assists.

Deep Roster

In addition to their “Big 3,” the Nets roster is deep and talented, with Joe Harris (NBA leader in 3-pointers at 47.4 per-cent), Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet, Nicolas Claxton, Tyler Johnson and DeAndre Jordan. Injured Jeff Green is questionable.

On the other hand, my talented, third-seeded hometown Bucks—coached by Mike Budenholzer—easily swept the tough Miami Heat (4-0) in the first round. And they are nothing to be sneezed at. In fact, just last season, they were generally considered the best team in the league -- and a lock to win the Eastern Conference.

As confident Bucks’ fans proudly proclaim, their team continues to be led by the dynamic 6-11 Giannis (Greek Freak) Antetokounmo, who averaged 28.1 points and 13.7 rebounds-per game, and seem almost unstoppable.

Despite the loss to injury of Donte DiVincenzo, they still boast a very deep team—including Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brynn Forbes, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis and P.J. Tucker—the Bucks are so formidable most teams didn’t want to face them in the playoffs.

Adding to the excitement of the Milwaukee-Brooklyn playoff series, is that Lopez. the Bucks’ imposing 7-foot center, is a long-time former member of the Nets, and the team’s all-time leading scorer. So fireworks should be expected when this latest version of a smaller city vs. a big city takes place. Fiserv Forum should be rocking.

Thus, with my Milwaukee hometown about to get some deserved credit and national publicity, I have to decide if I really want the Bucks to beat my long-time fave Brooklyn Nets, and move onto the Eastern Conference semi-finals, or vice-versa.

Regardless of the outcome, I can’t really lose. Despite the revered old saying “You can’t go home again,” if the Bucks prevail, I promise to hold my head high and return for a congratulatory visit as soon as possible.