Packers Win a Close One

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Siegle, Green Bay Packers. Preston Smith

While the defense proves itself, the offense quietly improves.

Superficially, it appeared as if the offense struggled after an outstanding first quarter. In reality, some bad luck and a few ill-timed drops marred what could have easily been a solid four-quarter performance from Rodgers and company. The offense still has issues, but their effort against the Vikings was leagues better than it was against Chicago.

Running Efficiency

Let’s start with a sneakily good effort by Aaron Jones, who set the tone for the Packer offense by routinely picking up big gains on first down, and rarely getting stuffed. He was also a key cog in the passing game including as a blocker, where he pancaked a blitzing Harrison Smith.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will get all the attention with sensational 75-yard run, but he was also stuffed, ten times, and committed an offensive pass interference penalty. Jones rarely put the Packers in a bad spot, and while he didn’t have the splash play, his consistency was huge. All in all, he had 12 successful runs, a key reception to get the Packers out of the shadow of their own goalposts, and a late first down which allowed the Packers to kill all but the last few seconds of clock.

Rodgers was also victimized by a few drops late, including a perfect sideline throw to Davante Adams which would have been a big gain in the middle of the second quarter.

Geronimo Allison also turned a likely field goal attempt into a turnover with a costly fumble. Outside of Adams the receiving corps struggled, but the game plan was sound, and as the young receivers improve and cut down on mistakes, the offense should get humming. The offense also failed to convert a few 3rd-and-1, and 4th-and-1 opportunities that could have led to bigger things. Credit should go to the Vikings for stopping those plays, but generally speaking, the offense will convert half or more of those opportunities.

LaFleur’s play calling was much improved as the Packers used play-action passing to good effect in the first quarter, and really leaned on their running backs to take advantage of Minnesota’s linebackers on screens. That said, LaFleur seems to lean too heavily on his veterans, even if they are struggling. Second round pick Elgton Jenkins outplayed Lane Taylor, but Taylor kept getting the call regardless. Jimmy Graham really showed his age in this game. If Robert Tonyan can’t offer more than Graham at this point, there’s a good argument to be made that neither should be on the team. The Packer tight ends in this game combined for four targets, zero catches, and an OPI penalty. Given the reliance on tight ends in the typical LaFleur offense, that is unacceptable.

The Defense Is For Real

On the other hand, it’s tough to find anything negative to put on the defense. Raven Greene is unfortunately lost for the season, but while he has excelled as the “big nickel” safety, he is one of the more replaceable players. Darnell Savage caused a scare by leaving the stadium in a walking boot, but his injury appears to be a relatively minor bruised shin.

Preston and Za’Darius Smith continued to torment quarterbacks, and Kenny Clark made life miserable for Minnesota’s rookie center Garrett Bradbury. The worst thing you can say about Jaire Alexander is that he keeps dropping the interceptions that he gets himself in perfect position to make. He had a few rough moments on Sunday, but overall Alexander was on Stefon Diggs like glue, and if he starts to hold on to balls, he will immediately be one of the NFL’s best cover corners. Kevin King may not be far behind if he stays healthy.

The Packers next face a Denver Broncos team that was robbed of a win by the officials against Chicago last week. This should be a good matchup for the Packer defense as Denver quarterback Joe Flacco is prone to turning the ball over, and the Denver wide receivers, Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, aren’t in the same league as Diggs and Adam Thielen. Former Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is now the head coach, and he has given Aaron Rodgers trouble in the past, but a workmanlike effort from Rodgers should be enough to get the job done. It will be another significant test as Von Miller is still one of the best pass rushers in the league, and cornerback Bryce Callahan will likely take away most Packer production from the slot.

All of that said, if the Packers can put up points on the Vikings, there is no reason they can’t put up points on Denver, especially at home.