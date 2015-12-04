The Packers are Fun Again!

× Expand Jim Bievers/ Packers.com

Hail Mary victories are among the sweetest in sports, as the emotional swing from depression to jubilation is simply exhilarating. I am still riding the high from last night, and everyone else should be too.

But, this Packer victory wasn’t that different from their previous loss to the Lions. You may recall in that game the Packers almost pulled off another miraculous comeback on the strength of not one, but two Matt Prater missed extra points, and a recovered onside kick. Even though Davante Adams caught a nice touchdown pass, he still averaged just 3 yards per target and the wide receivers in general were overwhelmed. So while this was a fun victory, and one that was desperately needed, I don’t think it is much of a harbinger of things to come.

That’s enough negative talk for the day. Let’s focus on the positives.

Richard Rodgers

Richard Rodgers played an amazing game even before he caught the Hail Mary. He looked about twice as fast as he has at any point this season, he caught all 8 targets, and most importantly, actually delivered yards after the catch. Rodgers actually flashed some playmaking ability in the second half of last year and I was hoping it would carry over into a solid season of at least Bubba Franks-level production, but until yesterday it just hadn’t happened. Rodgers has been targeted 68 times this year, 3rd most on the team, but for minimal gain. If he can finally be a solid, powerful over-the-middle threat, it will open up other things on offense and go a long way towards getting things back on track.

The Defense

The offense and Tim Masthay repeatedly put the defense in terrible spots and were responsible for the early deficit. Masthay’s bad punts never failed to turn into points and he remains terrible. Fortunately the defense was up to the challenge after the Lions’ initial surge, continuously burying Lion running backs and forcing 3-and-out after 3-and-out. Julius Peppers’ strip-sack of Matthew Stafford would almost certainly have been the play of the game if not for that other play of the game. The Packer defense is probably a bit underrated just because the offense has been so bad, they’re constantly on the field, and often defending a short field. They have quietly been one of the league’s best units, and they are the primary reason the team hasn’t completely collapsed. Rookie Jake Ryan had a few mistakes, but was a difference-maker on the field. He should continue to play over Palmer, and he gives them added flexibility with Matthews. Megatron had his touchdown early, but after that was basically shut down by Sam Shields. The Packers may not be able to count on the offense going forward, but the defense continues to show up week-in and week-out.

John Crockett

The rookie running back, just signed off the practice squad, was a bit boom-and-bust, but also showed exciting power and especially, quickness that neither Eddie Lacy nor James Starks possess. He had nice runs of 10 and 12 yards, and gained 14 of his 22 yards after contact. Crockett actually distinguished himself in the preseason with his ability to make people miss and I thought he had a decent shot to make the team out of camp. He’s not a burner, but he adds an element to the run game that the Packers haven’t had for quite some time. This offense needs weapons, and in Crockett it looks like they have one.