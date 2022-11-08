Packers Lose to Lions, Playoff Hopes on Life Support

× Expand Photo by Evan Siegle - packers.com Aaron Rodgers vs. Detroit Lions Nov. 6, 2022 Aaron Rodgers vs. the Detroit Lions Nov. 6, 2022

We may look back at the Packers’ 15-9 loss in Detroit as one of the worst in franchise history, and quite possibly, as the end of an era. Green Bay’s playoff hopes were already low, but with wins in Detroit, and the following week against Dallas, the Packers would have climbed right back into serious contention, at least for a wild card. Detroit was supposed to be the easy part. Now, the season is all but over, and the Packers potentially face the end of the era of Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

While the Lions have been a plucky opponent all season due to an above average offense, they entered Sunday’s game with a 1-6 record, primarily because they had what was the league’s worst defense, and by many metrics, one of the worst defenses of the last decade. Until the Packers put up nine points on Sunday, no other team failed to score at least 24 against this defense, and while that total includes a few offensive juggernauts like the Eagles and Seahawks, it also includes the lowly Commanders, and the Bailey Zappe-led Patriots.

The Packers also came into the game with their preferred offensive line for the first time all season, along with a healthy Aaron Jones. The Lions routinely give up huge plays on the ground, and given the Packers’ preference for running the ball, it should have worked in their favor. Instead, Aaron Jones received only nine carries, while he and AJ Dillon combined for just 59 yards on 20 carries. The passing game was no better as Aaron Rodgers struggled to find consistent rhythm with his receivers, and instead repeatedly locked on to a well-covered Allen Lazard, resulting in three interceptions.

To add injury to insult, the poor turf in Detroit claimed Romeo Doubs (high ankle sprain), Eric Stokes (knee/ankle), and most alarmingly, Rashan Gary. Early reports indicate a torn ACL for the all-world edge rusher is, which would keep him out until at least next season. The defense relies heavily on Gary in order to maintain an above average performance, and while backup JJ Enagbare has shown some flashes at the position, it’s likely that the defense takes yet another step back.

That said, the defense actually played quite well, even after Gary’s departure, and Jaire Alexander made an outstanding interception at the start of the 3rd quarter which seemed like it might flip momentum. Unfortunately, for the second week in a row, Aaron Rodgers was unable to capitalize on a gift from his defense, almost immediately throwing an interception right back to the Lions. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff completed just 14/26 passes for 137 yards, and it’s hard to complain about any defensive performance that limits a team to just 15 points.

Without Doubs and Cobb, Rodgers seemed to have no idea where to go with the ball and missed several wide open receivers throughout the day. Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Josiah Deguara were all open for walk-in touchdowns at various points, only to see Rodgers take a sack, or throw the ball away. Between turnovers and repeated failure to convert on fourth down, the Packers somehow managed to gain the fifth most yards of any team this week (389) while only scoring nine points. The only other team to score in single digits was the hapless Colts, who gained just 121 yards. It was a disaster of an offensive performance, and inexcusable given the quality of the defense they were facing.

Looking Forward

With the trade deadline having passed last week, there are not many options for the Packers going forward, and they find themselves in a very tough place. It’s unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will happily sit and watch the team evaluate Jordan Love and practice squad quarterback Danny Etling for the rest of the season. In a normal situation they could simply ignore their outgoing quarterback and do whatever they would like for the rest of the season, but Rodgers still holds several cards, including his salary. If you create a grumpy Rodgers, the only way to avoid potentially catastrophic cap consequences would be to trade him, and while someone out there may be interested in acquiring Rodgers, given his salary and current level of play, it’s hardly a guaranty. While a Rodgers retirement could save the team some cap hardship, an uncooperative Rodgers can either force the team to keep him employed, or, if he is cut, inflict a massive $68.2 million dead cap charge to the team’s 2024 salary cap.

Therefore, if the Packers decide to use the rest of the season to tank, or to develop younger players, they will need Rodgers’ consent. This is even more unfortunate because, if the Packers are not sold on Love, they would likely have an excellent opportunity for a new talented quarterback in this year’s draft if they can play poorly enough. While the 2022 quarterback class was considered quite weak, the 2023 class looks to be excellent. Any of Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, or Kentucky’s Will Levis are expected to go in the top 10, and each offers a good path forward for a rebuilding team.

Without Gary, and a depleted receiving corps, the Packers may find themselves in position to draft a highly touted quarterback regardless of what Rodgers does, but with Love still a part of the team, it would be nice to get a definitive read on him first.

The Packers have had outstanding quarterback play continuously since Brett Favre took over for an injured Don Majkowski in 1992. For the first time in 30 years, the quality of their quarterback play going forward is in serious doubt.