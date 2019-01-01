The Packers Throw In the Towel

× Expand Photo credit: Evan Siegle, packers.com

There is not much to say about the Packer finale itself, especially as they played without several key starters including Davante Adams, standout rookie Jaire Alexander, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Combined with recent injuries to Aaron Jones, Kenny Clark, Mike Daniels, and several other key contributors, Green Bay was going with a skeleton crew, and winning, even against a substandard Lions’ team, was always going to be a tall order.

Given the Packers’ lack of talent, depth, and the fact that losing would actually help them in terms of draft position, starting Aaron Rodgers in this game was indefensible. Rodgers was forced to leave in the first half with a concussion, and DeShone Kizer ensured there would be no big rallies. Concussions may not seem that serious to some fans, but they can be debilitating, and they have a cumulative effect over time. Playing Rodgers on Sunday made it less likely that he will be able to play at some point in the future.

If the Packers had entered this game fully loaded, trying to win would have been justifiable, but with a banged up line, blocking was going to be an issue. Without Davante Adams, Rodgers didn’t have his security blanket for quick throws. The lack of clear vision and strong leadership in the coaching staff allowed this to happen. I’m sure Rodgers wanted to play, but once an honest assessment of the situation was made, it should have led to his benching. Joe Philbin could have earned a lot of respect as the interim coach making a tough decision and sitting Rodgers. Instead his desire to gamble on an unlikely victory caused the team long-term damage. He should be eliminated from further consideration.

Fixing the Offense

Aaron Rodgers isn’t going anywhere, and can still be elite. Aaron Jones and Jamaal William are a fine running back duo, and that position is in good shape. The offensive line needs help on the interior, but David Bakhtiari, Lane Taylor, and Corey Linsley are all very good players. The biggest issue going forward is at the receiver position behind Davante Adams.

Adams himself was an excellent primary option, but his efficiency declined with volume, leaving him as just the 28th best DVOA of the 2018 season.

While rookies Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had fine seasons, asking late-round receivers to contribute immediately is a tall order. The loss of Geronimo Allison was much bigger than most realized, and the Packers need to add depth at the position for next season, preferably through free agency. Green Bay has plenty of needs, especially on defense, but defensive rookies often contribute more quickly, and a defense-heavy draft can turn things around quickly. To get instant impact from a receiver, you almost have to acquire a veteran. My personal favorite this offseason is Chargers’ wideout Tyrell Williams, who has quietly been one of the league’s premier big play receivers for years. He flies under the radar because he doesn’t see the same volume as many big-name receivers, but on a per-catch basis, few are better. Williams will likely be available for a moderate price.

The Well-Compensated Elephant In the Room

Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the best ever to play the game, but this season he was representative of a type of player who makes winning very difficult. The six highest paid quarterbacks in football are Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr. None of their teams made the playoffs.

× Highest paid NFL Quarterbacks



1. Aaron Rodgers: $33.5M

2. Matt Ryan: $30M

3. Kirk Cousins: $28M

4. Jimmy Garoppolo: $27.5M

5. Matthew Stafford: $27M

6. Derek Carr: $25M



They’ll combine for 0 playoff games — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 31, 2018

Rodgers is obviously better than all of these players, but it’s also clear that quarterback isn’t everything. Well-rounded teams did well in 2018, and saddling your franchise with a single expensive player, no matter how great, limits depth, allowing very little margin for error. Aaron Rodgers will be one of the highest paid players for years to come, and because of his contract, General Manager Brian Gutekunst has a very difficult job. If he doesn’t hit on his drafts, his tenure as Packer GM will be a short one.

One Bright Spot

One of the biggest surprises of the season was the development of outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell. Fackrell was a bit of a joke in his first two seasons, as an undersized, older prospect who got pushed around whenever he was on the field. This season Fackrell showed additional strength while retaining his speed and explosiveness, and posted a double-digit sack total (10.5). Fackrell isn’t a star in the making, but he was genuinely disruptive on the field, and should stick around as a situational player for quite awhile. I do not think I’ve ever been more pleasantly surprised by a player’s development, as I thought he would be out of the league by now. Ted Thompson had quite a few misses in his last several drafts, but Fackrell isn’t among them.