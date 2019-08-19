The Packer Defense Struggles Against Baltimore

× Expand Photo Credit: Corey Wilson, Packers.com

In late 2013 author Nicholas Dawidoff published a book about the Rex Ryan-led New York Jets called “Collision Low Crossers.” Dawidoff was embedded with the team during the 2011 season, including the period leading up to the draft where the Jets used their first-round pick on defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson. Wilkerson was perhaps the most athletic defensive player in the 2011 draft, but he fell to the Jets partially because of questions surrounding his effort from play to play. The first words Rex Ryan ever muttered to Wilkerson were, according to Dawidoff, "Everything you got, Muhammad! None of this bullshit every-other-play!"

Ryan’s right-hand man, and defensive coordinator was current Packer defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, and the Packers’ selection of Michigan’s Rashan Gary in the 2019 draft, looks more and more like the Wilkerson selection every week of this young season. Gary, like Wilkerson, was debatably the most athletic defensive player in the draft. According to Kent Lee Platte’s combine aggregation metric “Relative Athletic Score” or “RAS,” Gary is one of the top 15 most athletic players at defensive end in the last 30 years.

But like Wilkerson, Gary had some issues with consistent effort in college. Wilkerson put up some impressive college stats in terms of tackles for loss, and sacks, but Gary is more worrying because of a lack of eye-popping college production. He did some of the unheralded dirty work for the Wolverines, but now he will be counted on to excel in the spotlight. Gary’s selection was a risk, and likely one that Pettine had a huge hand in. Gary’s effort on Thursday against the Ravens was reminiscent of those lackluster games at Michigan. His lack of pass-rushing repertoire is still concerning, and for the first time in live game action, his pure athleticism wasn’t enough to overpower a very good Baltimore line.

Gary’s struggles were not the only alarming issue, as poor tackling plagued the Packers all evening, from starters to fourth stringers. Baltimore employs a heavy, run-focused offense, and Dean Lowry, now a starter with Mike Daniels gone, was frequently blown off the line. Ty Summers, a bright spot last week, regressed after his first game as he was repeatedly unable to bring ball-carriers down. The lone bright spots were Curtis Bolton, an undersized, but tenacious inside linebacker out of Oklahoma, and fifth round pick Kingsley Keke, who was surprisingly stout against the run at defensive tackle.

The Packers added several new players on defense this offseason, and Mike Pettine now has what he wants. Preseason still doesn't tell us much, and it is still early, but the number of coachable errors evident on the field is alarming.

Shepherd v. Davis

Trevor Davis has been a disappointment at receiver since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, but as the lone special teams return threat, his position on the team has been secure. Davis is probably starting to get slightly nervous with the ascension of Darrius Shepherd, who had his second strong performance in a row, and looked at least as good as Davis in the return game. Shepherd is the only true slot receiver on the roster, and as he fills two important niches, he has a leg up on his veteran competition. Davis is a frustrating player who gets less out of his considerable physical gifts than he should. No receiver is worse at tracking the ball in the air, and his greatest play as a Packer is a 66-yard pass interference penalty.

He is in the final year of his contract, and he can be cut without impact to the salary cap. Receivers Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard continued to impress, giving the team surprising depth at the position.

Aaron Rodgers was a late scratch due to back tightness, or perhaps just good sense, and the backup quarterbacks continued to struggle. While DeShone Kizer will probably continue to serve as backup by default, the team should move on after this season. Kizer is simply too inaccurate and will always be a huge turnover risk. Baltimore has a good defense and it’s not surprising that the running game never got going, but it would have been nice to see Dexter Williams build off his first game.

Without the starters seeing much time, it’s impossible to get a read on the team as a whole at this point. The Packers’ third preseason game against the Raiders will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Aaron Rodgers should make his debut. Given that he’s playing in an entirely new offense, preseason action is more valuable than usual, and we should get a nice read on how Rodgers is taking to it.