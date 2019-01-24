Tweet Sparks Excitement for 2023 All Star Weekend, but no Final Decision Has Been Made

× Expand Photo Credit: cudovich (Flickr CC)

On Thursday morning Twitter user Keith Keskinen tweeted a link to an unofficial website for the 2019 NBA All Star Weekend, which will be held in Charlotte, N.C. The website, allstarweekendcharlotte.com, displays a list of “Future NBA All Star Weekend Cities” at the bottom of the page. The list includes confirmed All Star weekend sites such as Chicago in 2020, Indianapolis in 2021 and Cleveland in 2022. It also lists Milwaukee as the site of the 2023 festivities.

The tweet quickly gained traction on Bucks Twitter, sparking excitement from Bucks fan hoping to see the first NBA All Star Weekend hosted in the city since 1977.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee NBA fans, Bucks director of public relations Dan Smyczek told the Shepherd that the NBA has not made a final decision on where the 2023 All Star Weekend will be held.

This does not mean that Milwaukee is out of the running. In October, Bucks President Peter Feigin told WTMJ4 that the team submitted a proposal to host the event in 2022 and 2023. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “it’s no longer a matter of if, just when,” at the time. “We just got to pull out calendars and figure out what year makes the most sense,” he added.

Cleveland was chosen as the host of the 2022 event the next month, but there is still hope for Milwaukee in 2023.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.