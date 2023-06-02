Currently on the road with his Damn Right Farewell Tour, Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy has been a familiar face in Milwaukee over his decades of performing. As one of the young guns on the Chicago scene in the ‘60s he made a name with his singular style that was often anything but polite; you can hear his playing on records by Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and Little Walter. With his polka dot covered Fender Stratocaster, Guy stands out visually. Here is a chance to glimpse a living legend who connects a history of music that migrated from the deep South to the clubs and Chess Records of Chicago, before it was borrowed by some famous British upstarts.
Buddy Guy
June 22, 10 p.m., Uline Warehouse Stage
×