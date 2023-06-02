Currently on the road with his Damn Right Farewell Tour, Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy has been a familiar face in Milwaukee over his decades of performing. As one of the young guns on the Chicago scene in the ‘60s he made a name with his singular style that was often anything but polite; you can hear his playing on records by Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf and Little Walter. With his polka dot covered Fender Stratocaster, Guy stands out visually. Here is a chance to glimpse a living legend who connects a history of music that migrated from the deep South to the clubs and Chess Records of Chicago, before it was borrowed by some famous British upstarts.