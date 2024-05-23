× Expand Photo by Jason Thrasher via Pavement PR Cracker Cracker

David Lowery was the voice of Camper van Beethoven, whose eclectic music and ironic absurdism (“Take the Skinheads Bowling”) made them one of the most distinctive (and virtually inimitable) bands in ‘80s alt rock. After Camper broke up in 1990, Lowery formed Cracker with guitarist Johnny Hickman. The new band was always less eclectic than Camper van Beethoven, but Lowery’s ironic absurdity carried on. Cracker’s self-titled debut album included “Teen Angst (What the World Needs Now),” which shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Modern Rock chart in 1992. Their follow-up, Kerosene Hat (1993), lunched a pair of college radio favorites, “Low” and “Euro Trash Girl.” Kerosene Hat eventually went platinum.

They never sold as many records again, but the records kept coming and the fan base remained. Cracker’s next album, The Golden Age (1996), included a characteristic Lowery song, “I Hate My Generation.” Sunrise in the Land of Milk and Honey (2009) brought Cracker back to wider attention with “Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out with Me,” featured on Showtime’s “Californication.”

By then it was apparent that Cracker was among the best, most consistent bands to rise from the ‘90s alt scene. On Sunrise, Cracker demonstrated a deep command of rock and roll essentials. Much of the album sounds indebted to classic ‘70s Rolling Stones (even the Americana influences seem filtered through Beggars Banquet), when they weren’t drawing from the energy of punk. Most of all, Cracker remained in control of the surging dynamics and killer riffs, the song craft, of great rock. The sardonic glow of Lowery’s voice plus the most straight-faced lyrics in a jaundiced light. He still sounds as if he suspects the milk has long ago soured in the Land of Milk and Honey.