Elvis Costello & The Imposters

In 1977 Elvis Costello stepped into the role of angry young man at the height of punk. Since then, he has shed his skin so many times it’s hard to count. Noted for his dense literate wordplay, Costello has worked in country, classical, and collaborated with T Bone Burnett, Burt Bacharach and Allen Toussaint. With a lineup change in 2001, Costello’s longtime backing group The Attractions morphed into The Imposters. Live shows tend to be wall-to-wall sets filled with songs spanning his career as well as nods to Costello-the-music-fan. A recent show even saw Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top joining Costello onstage.