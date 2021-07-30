To say Galactic is band from New Orleans implies the listener knows the unparalleled history of New Orleans music. “I’ve never been able to put a label on what we do,” producer/saxophonist Ben Ellman says of the band’s free-range sound, “I could say it’s funk or I could say it’s R&B or jazz or whatever else, but really, it’s all of that.”

With 2019’s album ALREADY READY ALREADY the band takes a distinctly contemporary approach toward their own progressive sound, blending modern rhythms and electronic instrumentation within the house-shaking framework of the Crescent City’s funk pop ‘n’ roll. With a prime Summerfest spot, Galactic should set the celebration in full motion.