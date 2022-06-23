Guitars For Vets @ LakeWalk South Debuts New Stage at Summerfest

Summerfest is jam-packed with music, but one stage will be a festival in itself, showcasing over 90 acts. In what may be the Big Gig’s best-kept secret, Guitars for Vets and WAMI have combined forces to debut the Guitars for Vets @ LakeWalk South.

Sneak Peek - G4V WAMI @ LakeWalk South 2022

Early afternoons will feature young musicians from music schools. The rest of the days will be filled with a diverse mix of local and regional acts taken from the Fox Valley and Milwaukee area. Brent Bel kicks things off Thursday at 1 p.m. The wide swath of talent also includes Scott Cvecko, Appleton Academy of Music, Lazerbirds, Vets on Frets and Annie B.

Located under The Water Street Brewery along the lake path, Guitars for Vets @ LakeWalk South has sound system donated by Guitar Center in Brookfield; Kneeverland Productions donated the lighting truss.

Guitars for Vets @ LakeWalk South

Thursday June 23

1 p.m. Brent Bel

2 p.m. Lil' Monroe

3 p.m. More Then Merry

4 p.m. Strategic

5 p.m. Soul Revival

6 p.m. Soul Revival

7 p.m. Substyle

8 p.m. Scott E. Berendt

9 p.m. Scott E. Berendt

Friday June 24

1 p.m. Kurt Stein's School of Music

2 p.m. Kurt Stein's School of Music

3 p.m. Scott Cvecko

4 p.m. Jeremiah Jams

5: p.m. Jeremiah Jams

6 p.m. Lilie Fouts

7 p.m. Lilie Fouts

8 p.m. Courtney Reynolds

9 p.m. Amelia Grace

Saturday June 25

1 p.m. Milwaukee Music Academy

2 p.m. Milwaukee Music Academy

3 p.m. The Brothers Waggoners

4 p.m. Jesse Tyler Frewerd

5 p.m. Josh Andreini

6: p.m. Hailey/Tanis & Eli/Logan/Jacob

7 p.m. Dylan & Logan

8 p.m. 7000Apart

9 p.m., Kal Schimmers

Thursday June 30

1 p.m. Appleton Academy of Music

2 p.m. Appleton Academy of Music

3 p.m. Appleton Academy of Music

4 p.m. Eric Krueger

5 p.m. Eric Krueger

6 p.m. Amelia Ford

7 p.m. Whiskey Richards Trio

8 p.m. Eric Krueger & Marty Paschke

9 p.m. Eric Krueger & Marty Paschke

Friday July 1

1 p.m. TBD

2 p.m. TBD

3 p.m. Group Therapy

4 p.m. Group Therapy

5 p.m. Erin Ganz

6 p.m. God's Outlaw

7 p.m. God's Outlaw

8 p.m. Keni Thomas

9 p.m. Keni Thomas

Saturday July 2

1 p.m. Wauwatosa School of Music

2 p.m. The Bobbers

3 p.m. Wauwatosa School of Music

4 p.m. Wauwatosa School of Music

5 p.m. Chalkdown Trio

6 p.m. Lazerbirds

7 p.m. Steev Baker

8:00 KB & Friends

9 p.m. KB & Friends

Thursday July 7

1 p.m. TBD

2 p.m. TBD

3 p.m. TBD

4 p.m. Vets on Frets

5 p.m. Vets on Frets

6 p.m. Ken Perkins

7 p.m. Kharma Shotgun

8 p.m. Kharma Shotgun

9 p.m. TBD

Friday July 8

1 p.m. Wisconsin Academy Of Music

2 p.m. Wisconsin Academy of Music

3 p.m. Wisconsin Academy of Music

4 p.m. Monica Cortes

5 p.m. Looming Larger

6 p.m. Winston Ryder Mock

7 p.m. Winston Ryder Mock

8 p.m. Mambo Surfers

9 p.m. Mambo Surfers

Saturday July 9

1 p.m. Outpost Music

2 p.m. Guitars For Life

3 p.m. Robert Grealy

4 p.m. Tony Cigno

5 p.m. Mike Cudahy

6 p.m. Ill Genesi

7 p.m. Michael Grabner

8 p.m. Annie B.

9 p.m. Annie B.