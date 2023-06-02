× Expand Image via Summerfest Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis’ easy-going music contains layers. First gaining attention in Rilo Kiley, for over two decades Lewis has been collaborating and releasing music under her own name, turning into something of a cult artist along the way. With a new album Joy’All set for a summer release Lewis is hitting the festival circuit. Her past stage sets and costumes have shown Lewis to be something of a conceptualist—could the new album’s psychedelic artwork is a hint where she is headed?