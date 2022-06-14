ROCKONSIN Student Garage Band Competition Returns to Summerfest

× Expand Image via Facebook / Rockonsin Rockonsin 2022

Youth garage bands from across the state, hailing from Ashland to Lake Mills, will compete for a chance to play Summerfest’s Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage. ROCKONSIN, the nation's only statewide garage band competition awards gear and studio recording time, as well as the chance to play on a big stage.

Ten bands, made up of 7th-12th grade students, receive free Shure mic gear; the winning band also receives a Shure wireless vocal mic system. The winner and runner-up also win recording time at Madison’s Blast House Studios.

Here’s how it works. Each band plays a 20-minute showcase set with the winner and runner-up playing a 40-minute set. The music begins on Friday June 24 at noon with What We Once Had, rock from Lake Mills High School; Dollar Dog, rock from Cedarburg High School; Just Jonas, alternative from Muskego High School; Indigo Basement, alternative from Mequon Homestead High School and Geology Club, rock from Waukesha West High School.

Saturday’s lineup includes Conrad & the Comrades, brass rock from Chippewa Falls High School; The Diddymakers, rock from Wausau West High School; Ember Sky, rock from Chippewa Falls High School & Middle School; Sacrament, metal from Muskego High School and A Little Stitious, rock from Ashland & Park Falls Chequamegon.

On Friday July 8 the runner up plays at 2 p.m. and the winner plays at 2:50 p.m. More information here.