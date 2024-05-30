Expand The Baseball Project 2024 tour banner

Led by drummer Linda Pitmon, The Baseball Project gives a shot to minor league recruits Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Mike Mills and Steve Wynn. The group’s handful of albums celebrate the great American pastime giving a spotlight to some of the sports less well-known subjects. Naming an album Grand Salami Time hints at an inside scoop and over the band’s career they have told the stories of “Larry Yount,” the older brother of Hall of Famer Robin Yount, who hurt himself throwing a warm-up pitch during his first and only MLB appearance; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Doc Ellis who tried to bean the entire Cincinnati Reds lineup (“The Day Dock Went Hunting Heads”); World Series hero and convicted felon Lenny Dykstra (“From Nails to Thumbtacks,”) and disgraced slugger Alex Rodriguez (“13”).