Sugarhill Gang

Now what you hear is not a test; the Sugar Hill Gang are making a return appearance at Summerfest. After being assembled infamously by Sylvia Robinsion, the group’s debut “Rapper’s Delight” was the first official rap record to enter the Top 40, and one of the mainstream’s first introductions to the genre as a whole. Over four decades later, the group is still performing, with a set that yes, must include their introduction to the world, but also subsequent old-school jams like “Apache” and “8th Wonder.”

Come for the legendary jam session over the breakbeat from Chic’s “Good Times,” stay for a piece of hip hop history with one of the genre’s originators. The work of Sugar Hill Gang opened the door for what was then-considered the fad of rap records, with Blondie’s “Rapture” following less than a year later. “Rapper’s Delight” is the core of the group’s legacy, though, reaching the top of the charts all over the world, and changing the lives of three kids from Englewood, New Jersey; Wonder Mike, Big Bank Hank and Master Gee. While now embracing newer members Hendogg and DJ Dynasty, the group continues to make new music as well, keeping the old-school flair that made their name in the first place. The Sugar Hill Gang are still looking for a party, and Summerfest is there to oblige them.