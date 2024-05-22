Is being the son of one of America’s greatest songwriters a benefit or a burden? Jakob Dylan has certainly been forced to confront that question. But whether because or despite of his father, or whether genealogy had nothing to do it, Jakob Dylan has found an audience of his own with his band The Wallflowers.

After the release of their debut album in 1992, The Wallflowers achieved their greatest commercial success with Bringing Down the Horse (1996), which included the Grammy-winning hit “One Headlight.” More chart action followed with Breach (2000) and its single, “Sleepwalker.” The band has undergone many personnel changes as well as long hiatuses and after a point, Dylan admitted that The Wallflowers “is me.” Their (his?) most recent album, Exit Wounds (2021), reached number 3 on Billboard’s album chart.

Not unlike the other Dylan, Jakob’s songs focus on lyrics and are often introspective, self-searching. Musically, the sound has generally been contemporary rock with echoes of American roots.