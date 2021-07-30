If calling an underdeveloped country a “third world” state was meant as a slight, this reggae band transformed it to a sign of celebration. Third World have been proffering their take on Jamaica’s top musical export for nearly 50 years. And though they’ve not reached the heights of pop crossover success a handful of today’s dancehall style toasters have, the sextet has been able to make significant strides into the worlds of R&B and club music.

They have molded a Philly soul cut by The O’Jays into a slice of skittering disco in the ‘70s, tastefully adopted electronic production elements in the ‘80s, and taken on current trends in their island’s vernacular music by incorporating dancehall chatting on their latest album, 2019’s More Work To Be Done.

Whatever trappings Third World employs to stay relevant to the larger popular music discussion, their island roots can’t help but shine through. It’s in the warm, authoritative tone of current lead singer A.J. Brown and the sinuous skank Third World impart to most every track. The band’s friendly approachability can’t help but figure in their longevity as well. Whereas Rastafarian reggae purveyors may chant down Babylon's wretchedness with fiery excoriations, Third World instead implore their listeners to try Jah love. Reggae lovers are sure to congregate for Third World's tuneful evangelism of good vibes.