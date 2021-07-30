Turkuaz Ft Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew

Four decades down the line, Talking Heads 1980 album Remain in Light still sounds ahead of its time. Inspired by and mixing elements from hypnotic Afro-pop, looped riffs and sermons delivered by fervent preachers, the music was fresh, vital and challenging.

Brooklyn-based nonet Turkuaz are joined by Talking Heads multi-instrumentalist (and Shorewood native) Jerry Harrison and Talking Heads sideman (and onetime Lake Geneva resident) Adrian Below to revisit Remain in Light. Turkuaz balances male-female harmonies, strutting guitars, wild horn arrangements and interminable grooves for the band’s Turkuaz via larger-than-life performances.