Vivo surely don’t mean to deceive. But the Milwaukee trio specializing in accessible jazz pop with international flair make what they do look so easy. What only appears to be a lack of effort belies the sophistication, nuance and talent it takes to ply their original instrumental and vocal compositions incorporating French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and, most strongly, Brazilian influences.

The group’s music, richly imbued with gently danceable samba and bossa nova syncopation make for an ideal soundtrack to sunny days luxuriating next to an ocean breeze (Lake Michigan’s will do in a pinch). Leading Vivo is Warren Weigratz, one of Milwaukee’s most well-traveled musicians, both stylistically and geographically. In addition to the same the same saxophone prowess that has enlivened decades' worth of internationally acclaimed fusion jazz and R&B recordings and tours, Weigratz also plays flute and melodica for Vivo.

Guitarist Tim Stemper matches Weigratz’s versatility with an ability to maintain melody and rhythm within the course of one tune. Vocalist/percussionist/songwriter Pam Duronio completes Vivio with a presence accentuating the serenity and ecstasy proffered by the players on either side of her.