Columns
Features
The Time You Eat and Your Weight
Personal trainer Lisa Kessler sheds some light on the importance of the time at which you eat and your circadian rhythm. more
Mar 3, 2016 1:55 PM Columns
Step Back, Mr. Clinton
The most likely motive for BillClinton’s reckless political performance in recent w The Nation ,Columns more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Columns
That Dismal Democratic Debate
Supporters of one Democratic candidate or another may insist that their man or wo ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Columns
What They Call 'Progress' in Iraq
As America marks the first anniversary of the troop escalation in Iraq, at least on The Weekly Standard ,Columns more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Columns
The Coming Attack on Barack
They will try to Swift Boat me,”said Barack Obama in the days before the New Hampsh ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Columns