ExpressMilwaukee.com Launches as new Daily Online Newspaper

Thenew site will focus on highlighting reader contributions alongsideShepherd Express articles. Readers will be able to post stories,photos, music and events, as well as rate restaurants, movies andtheater performances, and comment on featured content from the printedition.

Milwaukee, WI (PRWEB) January 23, 2008 -- After operating online for more than ten years, the Shepherd Express has now launched Express Milwaukee,a new website companion to the weekly newspaper to provide Milwaukee'smost comprehensive one-stop guide to local entertainment.

The Shepherd Express is already Milwaukee's trusted source for placesto go and things to do with features like "This Week in Milwaukee."Now, ExpressMilwaukee.com will have a daily focus with the top feature"Today in Milwaukee." This is the site for locals to find out what theyshould be doing today, tonight, and this weekend.

Another of the site's goals is to encourage discussion around topics ofinterest to Shepherd readers, such as music, theater, art, dance,classical music, live performances, concerts, politics, news,commentary, and local feature stories. The site will host a series ofreader-defined content communities to help unite Shepherd Expresswriters with reader voices.

"We've built a website for readers to come together, offer theirviews and discuss them in a truly open forum," says Evan Rytlewski,Online Editor for ExpressMilwaukee.com and Music Editor for theShepherd Express. The site will serve as an ongoing public forum for afull array of user-generated content, including blogs, personalprofiles, videos and other features that online readers have come toexpect.

Visitors to ExpressMilwaukee.com will find many familiar socialnetworking features such as the Express Milwaukee Flickr group, whereparticipants will be able to have their work featured both in theprinted Shepherd Express and on ExpressMilwaukee.com, and the ExpressMilwaukee Blog Network, a network of over 600 active local bloggers. Inaddition, Express Milwaukee will host art and photo contests, featuredreader content (blogs, videos, audio), and a local band area that willrank songs submitted by local bands based on the number of plays. Allwill be featured areas.

"To plan an evening or weekend in Milwaukee including a stay at aboutique hotel, a live performance and a restaurant may take up toeight stops on the web. It's not because the information isn'tavailable on one site, it is often hard to find, incomplete, out-dated,or not accessible easily online. ExpressMilwaukee.com will takeShepherd Express content as a base, add to it, and ask readers to addtheir events and suggestions to make it truly a resource for locals." -Andy Vogel, VP, Advertising and Online Products for the ShepherdExpress.

Besides revamping the current one-stop local entertainment website model, the Shepherd Express is also experimenting (through Express Milwaukee)with new innovative features including a new way of "paging" through anewspaper online. The new version of this online newspaper issearchable, shareable, and allows readers to comment and interact withprint editorial and advertising.

The Shepherd Expressis an independent weekly newspaper available FREE at over 1,170locations in southeastern Wisconsin. Having recently celebrated its25th anniversary, the Shepherd Express also distributes the largestannual festival guides in Milwaukee, including the Milwaukee CityGuide, all official Summerfest Guides, and guides to the WisconsinState Fair and the Milwaukee International Film Festival. Servingnearly 300,000 readers in the Greater Milwaukee area, the ShepherdExpress has the third-largest newspaper readership in all of Wisconsin.