9th Annual Cheaterama (8/23)

Affordable & Affunable! Pre '63 andEarlier Only. Hot Rods & Kustoms Extravaganza presented by theCheaters Car Club at the Nite Owl Drive In. Its that time of year again... All this goodness packed into one parking lot forcing you to not tobe so cool. NO Gimmicky Vendors, NO Spectator Fee, NO Live Bands,Witness and Behold Really Cool Hot Rods, Kustoms, Sickles, Rock N' Rolland You, so it is written .. and so it shall be done.

Also, make sure to check out the Shepherd Express Street Team, they will be present, and they will have a camera. The Street Teamers will be out to find the weirdest/wildest/craziest/odd-ball beards known to man. So don't shave prior to the 9th Annual Cheaterama!

The Nite Owl Drive-In is located at 830 East Layton Ave., the event starts at 2:30 pm.

