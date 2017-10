×

Ten vendors will be present with over 70 national and international wines to sample, as well as complimentary appetizers. Street Teamers will also be present to give away some cool free swag and other items!

Balzac at the Beach takes place at the Bradford Beach House from 3 to 6 pm. It will cost $25 to participate. To pick up your tickets go to the Balzac Wine Bar (1716 Arlington Place), call (414) 755-0099, or pick them up at the event.