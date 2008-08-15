House Bunny at Brothers (8/15)

Join the Shepherd Express Street Team this Friday at Brothers Bar & Grill, from 9-11pm. They will be there promoting the new movie featuring Anna Faris, Colin Hanks, and Emma Stone, called the House Bunny. This movie is about an older playboy playmate that leaves the playboy mansion to help a struggling sorority gain more members, in order to prevent them from losing their house to a rival sorority.

At the event, the street team will be giving out passes to see the movie before it comes to theaters. Brothers will be offering special drinks at special prices, and there will be games to join in as well! So make sure you stop by Brothers Bar on Water St. between 9 and 11pm on Friday (8/15)!