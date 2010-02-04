Join the Street Team!

×

Attention students! The Shepherd Express is searching foroutgoing, self-motivated, energetic individuals to intern for the Street Team.As a Street Team intern, you will be involved with promotional events for ourclients, interacting with readers, and representing the Shepherd Express andexpressmilwaukee.com in public. You will gain experience in communications,marketing and promotions in the real world while receiving class credit. Thisis a great opportunity for you to network and have fun at the same time!

Mustbe available nights and weekends, hours are flexible to accommodate your classschedule. Must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver's license. For more information or to apply, contact Jeffrey Matthias, AssistantPromotions Manager via email at jeff@shepex.com.Please attach your resume and a cover letter to the email. No phone calls,please.