Shepherd Express to Distribute 2008 Wisconsin State Fair Guides

West Allis, WI (PRWEB) May 2, 2008 -- Wisconsin State Fair is proud to announce that the Shepherd Express, local publisher of guides for Summerfest, the Milwaukee International Film Festival, and the Wisconsin Book Festival, will be publishing the guide to the 2008 Wisconsin State Fair.

This comprehensive guide book will be published and inserted in the July 17th and July 24th issues of the http://expressmilwaukee.com [Shepherd Express], and a limited supply will be available at in the Information Centers at the State Fair.

"The Shepherd Express is an excellent resource for people looking for a guide of places to go and things to do in Milwaukee. They have always covered "best bets" at the Wisconsin State Fair, and now it will be even easier for people to discover the array of affordable entertainment, programming and attractions there are to enjoy in this comprehensive guidebook," commented Patrice Harris, Director of Public Relations & Communications for the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

In addition to the guidebook in the July 17th issue, Shepherd Express will also carry expanded coverage in the July 31st issue with an inserted supplement, and the State Fair will showcase expanded schedules and listings in both issues.

"The 157th Annual Wisconsin State Fair Guidebook is the last jewel in our crown of 'Official Guides to Summer.' We now publish the original and largest all-reader voted Best of Milwaukee guide, the annual City Guide, three Summerfest guides, State Fair, and Film and Book Festival guides. We have something for readers every week in the Shepherd Express and 'fresh daily' online at ExpressMilwaukee.com," said Andy Vogel, Vice President of Advertising and Online for the Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com.

In addition to the weekly print guide "This Week in Milwaukee," the Shepherd Express also publishes a daily events guide "Today in Milwaukee" on the homepage of ExpressMilwaukee.com.

For the most comprehensive arts and entertainment resource in Milwaukee visit www.expressmilwaukee.com. The Shepherd Express is an independent weekly newspaper available free at over 1,170 locations in southeastern Wisconsin. Having recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the Shepherd Express also distributes the largest annual festival guides in Milwaukee. Serving over 300,000 readers in the Greater Milwaukee area, the Shepherd Express has the third-largest newspaper readership in all of Wisconsin.

The 2008 http://WiStateFair.com [Wisconsin State Fair] presented by U.S. Cellular will take place Thursday, July 31 through Sunday, August 10. Named a "Top 100 Destination in North America" by the American Bus Association, the Fair is truly "The Grand Champion of Summer." Featuring agriculture, horticulture, family attractions, diverse food offerings, a midway, shopping and so much more, the Wisconsin State Fair is the state of Wisconsin's premier destination of summer for affordable family fun! For details visit WiStateFair.com or call the recorded information line at 800.884.FAIR.

