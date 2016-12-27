Forget About It

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, this old year 2016 is practically expired and I’m thinking the less said about it the better. Try as I might, I can’t think of one positive thing to say, what the fock.

But there is this I could say: If you’re fancy-free come the New Year’s Eve so’s to kick 2016 out the door, maybe I’ll see you over by the North Shore American Legion Post 331 up there in Shorewood on Wilson Drive just north of Capitol, 9 p.m. to midnight with the John Schneider Orchestra, Claire Morkin, MRS. FUN and some saxophone player, ring-a-ding-ding. It be a suggested donation of $10, but if you’d rather drop a grand or two at the door, there’d be no complaints.

So I got to go, but to the limit of my optimism, I wish you all a happy focking New Year, and good luck with that what the fock, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.